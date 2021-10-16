Why did covid’s transmission in the Federal District increase, while it decreased in the rest of the country? – Health

BRASILIA – The transmission rate of covid-19 in the Federal District grew last month, while the national average dropped. The severe cases of the disease in elderly people over 80 years old, between August and September, surpassed the peak of March this year, the month in which the country faced the worst period of the pandemic. The scenario could have been worse had it not been for the vaccination.

In the evaluation of the Fiocruz researcher and InfoGripe coordinator, Marcelo Gomes, the DF numbers may reflect a combination of factors: the decrease in the effectiveness of vaccines in the elderly, the advancement of the Delta variant, the increase in face-to-face work and leisure activities and the relaxation of restrictive measures. Together, the conditions may have led to an increase in the number of cases of the disease.

The Federal District government was one of the first to make public entry into football stadiums more flexible. In July, supporters were released for 25% of the maximum capacity of the arenas, requiring proof of vaccination, covid test, use of mask and distance.

Gomes says that even an open environment can pose risks. “The use of masks in stadiums is very weak, with very rare and honorable exceptions. Many people close, without masks and singing. It will not be the open space that will solve it,” he explained to state. “What is the context of this interaction, of this interaction in an open place? If it’s with a lot of people close, it’s still a risky environment. It’s just not as bad as if it were indoors. But it still gives risk and the mask is fundamental. Good and well-fitting.”

Another factor that may have influenced the increased transmission of the disease in the Federal District is the large movement of people from all states of the country. “There is a very particular factor in Brasília that makes it very exposed to what is happening in other locations”, he said.

“Rio de Janeiro had a very strong advance by Delta. This, consequently, makes the Federal District hardly able to walk in a different scenario. If it is spreading there, or in São Paulo, to the DF it overflows very quickly. We have one. intense, daily flow of people coming and going from Brasília to the whole country.”

Admissions. Data from the new InfoGripe bulletin show that serious cases of covid in seniors over 80 years old in the DF, between August and September, surpassed the peak of March this year. The document was released this Thursday, 14.

In the age group between 70 and 79, the most serious form of the disease reached 50% to 70% of the elderly who fell ill in March. The document also indicates that the sharp increase in severe cases in people over 70 years of age seems to have stopped.

The researcher declared that the scenario in the DF “serves as a warning to other states”. “If we let our guard down too much and assume that the problem is over, it’s halfway there for us to have this same scenario repeating itself,” he said.

“The big concern is that what happened in RJ and now in DF could be a reality in other states from now on. Something that, for local reasons, is happening at different times.”

The researcher added that the other age groups were not as affected as the older ones due to the “proximity of the 2nd dose of the vaccine in other adults”. Immunization “turned out to protect the rest of the population.”

“If we think about cases in general in the population, the thing tends to have been quite strong to be able to reach this level of hospitalization in the elderly. This is a reflection of a very expressive transmission in the population in general. The vaccine , fortunately, it gives a mask because of the protection in other age groups”, he said.

Contamination. The transmission rate of covid in the DF reached 1.06 on Wednesday, 13, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Health Department. This means that 100 infected people transmit the disease to 106. The value is lower than registered the day before, when the rate was at 1.08.

The DF index is higher than the national transmission rate. Imperial College registered, on Monday, an index of 0.60 in the country, with a margin of error for more (0.79) or for less (0.24). In this scenario, 100 people would transmit the covid to another 60.

The director of Epidemiological Surveillance of the Federal District, Fabiano dos Anjos, said on Thursday that the transmission of the Delta variant has become community-based, but it has not caused a “considerable” increase in cases. According to him, the Department of Health has improved the capture of diagnostic tests for the disease, which contributes to the increase in the number of cases.

Fabiano dos Anjos also stated that the transmission rate, by itself, is not a good indicator of the disease. “We also need to assess our hospitalization rates, what we have of severe cases, what we have of mild cases and deaths. Today, these two indicators, deaths and hospitalization, are very favorable indicators,” he said.

“The vaccine reduces the worsening of cases and deaths. So, so that people can be vaccinated so that we have, in addition to reducing this transmission dynamic, that it actually becomes a transmission that is light and peaceful and that does not cause so many harm to people.”

According to the Department of Health of the Federal District, the vaccination of elderly people over 70 years old exceeded 100%. The number considers immunization in elderly people from other states who were vaccinated in the DF.