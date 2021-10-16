Why is gasoline so expensive in Brazil? | Cars

Earlier this month, Petrobras announced a readjustment in the price of gasoline for distributors. The average selling price went from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98 per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of R$ 0.20 per liter. For the final consumer, the fuel reaches R$ 7.00 at pumps in several cities across the country.
But what determines the advancement of gas price
in Brazil? And why is stanol so expensive? This is the subject of today’s episode on iG Cars Podcast
, where we look at each of the reasons behind the rise in fuel prices. Listen below:
in times of high fuel prices
, buying a more economical car can equalize the bill for the month. See below which are the most economical cars in Brazil:
1 – Chevrolet Onix Plus LT – R$ 67,650
With 1.0 engine with 82 hp and six-speed manual transmission, sedan from Chevrolet
it can score 10.1 km/l in the city and 12.5 km/l on the road with ethanol. In gasoline, the number rises to 14.3 km/l in the city and 17.7 km/l on the highway.
2 – Renault Kwid Life – R$ 48,790
Compact of Renault
it has a 1.0 three-cylinder engine that develops just 70 hp. Consumption draws attention, measuring 10.3 km/l in the city and 10.8 km/l on the road with ethanol. In gasoline, consumption goes to 14.9 km/l in the city and 15.6 km/l on the highway
3 – Chevrolet Onix LT – R$ 66,630
Like the sedan, the hatch version of the Onyx
it also has an 82 hp 1.0 engine and a six-speed manual gearbox. Model can score 9.9 km / l in the city and 11.1 km / l on the road with ethanol. In gasoline, consumption goes to 13.9 km/l in the city and 16.7 km/l on the road.
4 – Hyundai HB20S Platinum – R$ 83,990
With a 120 hp 1.0 turbo flex engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox, Inmetro announces that the HB20S
it can score 9.8 km/l in the city and 11.6 km/l on the road with ethanol. In gasoline, consumption is 13.6 km/l in the city and 16 km/l on the road.
5 – Fiat Moby Easy – R$ 50,048
Compact of Fiat
it has a 1.0 flex engine of 75 hp and a 5-speed manual gearbox. According to Inmetro, it can mark 9.7 km/l in the city and 10.7 km/l on the road with ethanol. In gasoline, consumption is 13.7 km/l in the city and 15.3 km/l on the road.