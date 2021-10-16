Why is gasoline so expensive in Brazil? | Cars

Disclosure Learn more about each of the factors that affect fuel prices

Earlier this month, Petrobras announced a readjustment in the price of gasoline for distributors. The average selling price went from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98 per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of R$ 0.20 per liter. For the final consumer, the fuel reaches R$ 7.00 at pumps in several cities across the country.

But what determines the advancement of gas price

in Brazil? And why is stanol so expensive? This is the subject of today’s episode on iG Cars Podcast

, where we look at each of the reasons behind the rise in fuel prices. Listen below:







in times of high fuel prices

, buying a more economical car can equalize the bill for the month. See below which are the most economical cars in Brazil:

1 – Chevrolet Onix Plus LT – R$ 67,650

Disclosure Chevrolet Onix Plus stands out for its good level of connectivity in the more refined versions

With 1.0 engine with 82 hp and six-speed manual transmission, sedan from Chevrolet

it can score 10.1 km/l in the city and 12.5 km/l on the road with ethanol. In gasoline, the number rises to 14.3 km/l in the city and 17.7 km/l on the highway.

2 – Renault Kwid Life – R$ 48,790

Disclosure Renault Kwid is the adventurous compact for those who can’t afford to run an SUV

Compact of Renault

it has a 1.0 three-cylinder engine that develops just 70 hp. Consumption draws attention, measuring 10.3 km/l in the city and 10.8 km/l on the road with ethanol. In gasoline, consumption goes to 14.9 km/l in the city and 15.6 km/l on the highway

3 – Chevrolet Onix LT – R$ 66,630

Disclosure Like the sedan, the hatchback version of the Chevrolet Onix also has a good level of connectivity

Like the sedan, the hatch version of the Onyx

it also has an 82 hp 1.0 engine and a six-speed manual gearbox. Model can score 9.9 km / l in the city and 11.1 km / l on the road with ethanol. In gasoline, consumption goes to 13.9 km/l in the city and 16.7 km/l on the road.

4 – Hyundai HB20S Platinum – R$ 83,990

Cauê Lira Hyundai HB20S bets on sophisticated design to win customers of compact sedans

With a 120 hp 1.0 turbo flex engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox, Inmetro announces that the HB20S

it can score 9.8 km/l in the city and 11.6 km/l on the road with ethanol. In gasoline, consumption is 13.6 km/l in the city and 16 km/l on the road.

5 – Fiat Moby Easy – R$ 50,048

Disclosure Fiat Mobi stands out as one of the best selling cars in Brazil

Compact of Fiat

it has a 1.0 flex engine of 75 hp and a 5-speed manual gearbox. According to Inmetro, it can mark 9.7 km/l in the city and 10.7 km/l on the road with ethanol. In gasoline, consumption is 13.7 km/l in the city and 15.3 km/l on the road.