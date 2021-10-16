William Bonner and Renata close Jornal Nacional crying

William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos close the National Newspaper in an unusual way this Friday (25). The newscasters ended up getting emotional because of the airing of a report celebrating the 25th anniversary of GloboNews. The channel is entirely dedicated to Rede Globo’s journalism. The two could not hide their emotion:

“To different degrees, we are all very emotional here. So, it’s up to me to say that soon…”, began Bonner, but his voice cracked. “We get a lot… I work everything and a lot of emotion”, completed Renata, giving her bench partner a hand. “Congratulations on your part in this”, added the journalist.

Before the program, Bonner advanced the celebrations on their social networks. “A quarter of a century, 24 hours a day, an agile and accurate source of information. Twenty-five years of urgent and professional journalism. Thanks to all the many colleagues who have built this very important and beautiful story. And congratulations!”, wrote the anchor of Jornal Nacional.

Renata recalled that she started in journalism exactly 25 years ago on GloboNews. “Twenty-five years ago the first Brazilian channel appeared, twenty-four hours on the air, totally dedicated to journalism. Excellence in the quality of professionals, passion for the news, hot, live journalism, depth and plurality in the analysis of facts”, she began.

“Professional journalism in the vein! And how proud to have participated in this project. Twenty five years ago, I started together with Globonews. Twenty-five years ago, it never hangs up! Good energies! Congratulations, Globonews!”, concluded the presenter, on her Instagram profile. There, she published a photo of when she was younger, starting her career.

In fact, Renata Vasconcelos, together with journalist Eduardo Grillo, were the first to lead the GloboNews broadcast. The first program took place on October 15, 1996, at 9 pm. The station was a project by Roberto Irineu Marinho. The channel should have started in three months, but due to delays in importing equipment, this deadline was ten months.

With the repercussion of Jornal Nacional, internet users commented on social networks about the moment of emotion of the presenters. “Renata at the beginning of her career…same face, same competence, same professionalism…..CONGRATULATIONS to the whole team!”, wished a viewer. “It was impossible not to be moved by Renata’s emotion! Natural for those who, together with Eduardo Grillo, made the first broadcast”, stated one more.

“Globo is Globo, the others are the others and that’s it”; “Congratulations to #Globonews, a great channel”; “Congratulate another great news channel’s anniversary and wish it more success every day”, commented some more followers of TV Globo’s Twitter profile who saw the video.

Watch the video: