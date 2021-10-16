William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos are thrilled with special report on ‘JN’ | Television



William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos were moved at the celebration of GloboNews’ 25th anniversary – Reproduction/TV Globo

William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos were thrilled at GloboNews’ 25th anniversary celebrationPlayback/TV Globo

Published 10/16/2021 12:33 PM

Rio – William Bonner posted a beautiful message to his friend Renata Vasconcellos, this Saturday morning (16), on Instagram. The tribute took place after the bench partners of “Jornal Nacional” thrilled viewers by closing the newspaper this Friday night.

“At a certain moment, yesterday, I felt a voice. ‘Son, it’s up to you to choose correctly all your friendships and partnerships. In your whole life,'” he wrote in the caption of the image in which he shakes Renata’s hand.

The anchors of “JN” couldn’t hold back their tears after watching a special report commemorating 25 years of GloboNews. And the journalist participated in the debut of the news channel in 1996.

“To different degrees, we’re all very emotional here, so it’s up to me to say that soon…” Bonner declared, his voice breaking. He gave Renata a hand, his eyes filled with tears. “We get a lot… hard work and a lot of emotion”, commented the anchor. “Congratulations for the part that fits you in this”, completed the journalist.