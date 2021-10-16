William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos are thrilled with the 25th anniversary of Globonews | famous

This Friday, the 15th, the Globonews celebrates 25 years and during the National Newspaper, when announcing the channel’s anniversary, the presenters William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos could not hide the emotion. With a choked voice, the journalists said:
“We are all very emotional!” said Bonner.
“Hard work and lots of emotion. Congratulations, Globonoews!”, added Renata.
Earlier, Bonner posted on his networks: “A quarter of a century, 24 hours a day, a source of fast and accurate information. Twenty-five years of urgent and professional journalism. Thanks to all the many colleagues who have built this story so important and beautiful. And congratulations!”
Renata Vasconcellos recalled that she started on TV precisely with the birth of Globonews, 25 years ago:
“Twenty-five years ago the first Brazilian channel appeared, twenty-four hours on the air, totally dedicated to journalism. Excellence in the quality of professionals, passion for news, hot, live journalism, depth and plurality in the analysis of facts. Professional journalism. in the vein! And how proud to have participated in this project. Twenty-five years ago, I started together with Globonews. Twenty-five years ago, it has never turned off! Good energies! Congratulations, Globonews!”