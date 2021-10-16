William Bonner beats the nine o’clock soap opera and has TV’s most expensive break; know how much it costs

William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos they are the owners of the most expensive commercial break on Brazilian TV. Main news in the country, the National Newspaper surpassed the traditional nine o’clock telenovela in prime time of Globe.

According to data obtained by the entertain, to have your product advertised for only thirty seconds in JN breaks, the advertiser has to pay R$ 852,400.00. Even without readjustment in recent months, it is the most expensive interval on television.

Outdated nine o’clock soap opera

Shown next, the nine o’clock soap opera, which currently has the lane occupied by Império’s rerun, has a slightly lower price. The brand that wants to advertise for thirty seconds in the intervals of the most traditional TV band has to pay R$ 843,500.00.

On Saturdays, when the TV audience in general suffers a drop due to the smaller number of televisions turned on, the values ​​are lower. Even in this scenario, William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos’ newscast continues at the top.

To advertise for thirty seconds in Jornal Nacional on Saturdays, the advertiser needs to pay BRL 729,200.00. For the same space in the plot breaks at 9 pm – at this moment Império -, the company has to pay R$683,600.00.

Jornal Nacional is the most expensive on TV

JN is the most expensive product on TV even with a lower audience than achieved by the nine o’clock soap opera. Despite being down with a streak of reruns because of the pandemic, Império is the most watched attraction on TV daily.

The 9:00 pm serial was the most expensive program on television until November 2019, even when it aired the soap opera A Dona do Pedaço. From there, the positions were reversed, and Jornal Nacional went to the top of the ranking of the most expensive.

Globo discounts

It is worth remembering that the values ​​are Globo’s list prices, which generally have discounts according to the broadcaster’s pricing policy. It is common to apply discounts on the amounts charged.

All broadcasters adopt this discount practice. At this moment, in the case of Globo, even more due to the fact that the channel is appealing for reruns in its main dramaturgy track. Even giving the same – or even more – audience than an unreleased production, reruns are usually worth less.

Since 2019, the newscast presented by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos has had little increase in the price of its commercial space. Even so, was enough to debunk the nine o’clock soap opera. Soon, Globo will define the new price list for its programs and there may be adjustments.