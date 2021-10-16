Willian has an injury detected and becomes an embezzlement at Corinthians in four to five weeks

This Friday afternoon, Corinthians updated Willian’s medical chart and the news is not good for the Alvinegro fan. The player must be absent from the Parque São Jorge team within four to five weeks due to a muscle injury.

According to a statement from the club, shirt 10 had a grade 2 injury in the posterior muscle of the left thigh and, therefore, will need to undergo a long period of treatment. Timão’s estimate is, as mentioned above, between four and five weeks.

It’s good to remember that Willian was feeling a discomfort in his left thigh since the match against Red Bull Bragantino. At the time, shirt 10 was substituted in the second half to avoid aggravation of the injury. Days later, the player had to leave at half-time against Bahia.

After being preserved from the game against Sport due to his medical condition, Willian returned to the starting lineup against Fluminense. The shirt 10, however, did not hold out for long and had to leave the field before the first ten minutes of the match.

Sylvinho must have some options for Willian’s place in the starting lineup: Adson, Gustavo Mosquito and Gustavo Mantuan; in addition to Jô, in this case, consider changing the tactical design of the team on the field.

