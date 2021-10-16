Willian regrets the injury and thanks messages of support from the Corinthians fans

This Friday afternoon, Corinthians updated Willian’s medical situation. Due to a grade 2 injury to the left thigh, the 10 shirt must be absent from the team within four to five weeks.

On his social networks, the player thanked the messages he is receiving from Corinthians fans. According to Willian, the Faithful “assumed the sadness” of the injury and will help in the recovery – see below.

“I want to thank you for the messages of support and affection I’ve been getting over the past few days. You gave me a lot of strength and eased my sadness. Unfortunately I’m going to be away for a while, but I’m already working to recover and come back even stronger! ‘Be strong! and be brave. Do not be afraid nor be terrified, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you, he will never forsake you.’ Deuteronomy 31:6” published Willian.

Willian had a thigh discomfort since the draw with Red Bull Bragantino. After being preserved from the game against Sport due to his medical condition, the player returned to the starting lineup against Fluminense. The shirt 10, however, did not hold out for long and had to leave the field before the first ten minutes of the match.

See Willian’s publication

Willian lamented thigh injury reproduction

See more in: Willian and Desfalques.