With Firmino’s hat-trick, Liverpool thrashed Watford and assumed the leadership of the Premier League – Play

Watford were on Liverpool’s path to the Premier League leadership and paid dearly. The team led by Jürgen Klopp dominated the entire match and applied a 5-0 to the home team, with a hat-trick from Brazilian Firmino and a brilliant performance by Salah. The match took place at Vicarage Road, in Watford, valid for the 8th round of the English Championship.

Who opened the score was Mané, right at the beginning of the match. The striker receives a beautiful pass from Salah, who was inspired this Saturday morning (16) and hits first to the back of the goal.

Firmino appears

The hosts still had a clear chance to score in the 25th minute, but wasted by Cucho Hernández. Liverpool does not forgive. Ten minutes later Firmino appears to score his first goal. In a play with the participation of Milner and Mané, the Brazilian receives a low cross and pushes into the net.

At the beginning of the second half, the brazuca’s star shines again. At 6 minutes, he pulls the attack from the left, triggers Mané and runs to the area. The ball passes through Robertson, who tries to cross to Salah, but the ball over cleans for Firmino to just complete it into the goal.

Two minutes later, the “King of Egypt” leaves his. Firmino retrieves the ball, passes it to Salah, who enters the area, cleans up the entire play and fills the nets. A great goal!

The last goal of the match was his, the top scorer of the day. At 45 minutes into the second half, Neco Williams took off from the right and made a right cross for Firminio in the first area, who arrived with the submission and the hat-trick. Great acting!

Result

With the result, the Liverpool took the lead in the leaderboard, with 18 points added up in eight games. O Chelsea dropped to second place, with 16 points, but still plays this Saturday, at 1:30 pm (GMT).