With Hulk, Guilherme Arana and Alonso, Atlético-MG discloses related items for the game against Atlético-GO | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG released, this Saturday, the list of those related to the match against Atlético-GO, this Sunday, at 18:15 (GMT), in Goiânia, for the Brazilian Championship. The novelties in the relationship are the striker Hulk and the selectables Guilherme Arana and Junior Alonso.

At the service of their respective selections in the Qualifiers, Guilherme Arana and Alonso are again related by Galo after embezzling the team in the last three matches. Arana is right back on the left wing, occupying the vacancy of Dodô, absent from the list due to being suspended. Paraguayan Alonso should return to defense, replacing Réver.

Hulk should be one of Atlético-MG's starters for game in Goiânia, against Atlético-GO

Striker Hulk, who had a last-minute embezzlement against Santos due to edema in his left thigh, is back in line and should have no problems entering the field. He trained normally in the last few days. Hulk should start as a starter for Diego Costa, who is not traveling with the delegation due to muscle fatigue.

Probable roster roster: Everson, Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso (Réver) and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho (Dylan); Keno and Hulk.

Another casualty is striker Savarino, who has suffered a groin injury. Still recovering from a sprained ankle, Chilean forward Eduardo Vargas is also missing Atlético in the away game. Lateral Mariano, who was released by the medical department, after accusing groin pain, will still be preserved this Sunday.

This Saturday, the athletic delegation travels to Goiânia, on a chartered flight, with 23 athletes. Who remains out is defensive midfielder Alan Franco, who was with the Ecuadorian team in the qualifiers. He had a late arrival in Belo Horizonte and will remain working at Vespasiano’s CT.