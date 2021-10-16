With the return of ‘You’ to Netflix, meet five series full of blood and death – 15/10/2021 – Streaming

It seems inevitable to sympathize with some fictional antagonists, no matter how bad their acts—collecting bad favorites is common among movie and serial fans.

The public’s craving for anti-heroes only becomes even more evident when you look at the recent crop of series about the origin of iconic villains or that tell the tale of real-life assassins that have been out in recent times.

The lode is so successful that “You”, a Netflix series about a killer stalker, was renewed for a fourth season even before the third aired — the episodes hit the platform this Friday (15).

In the third year of the series, stalker Joe Goldberg and his wife Love have a baby and live in a corner of California full of businesspeople and bloggers. Despite being determined to be a good father and husband, Joe is afraid of Love’s impulsiveness and lethal personality. Now, he’s going to find that being married to a woman who knows all his tricks isn’t easy.

If you’re a series marathoner, it’s possible that the new chapters of “You” will leave you with a taste of wanting more. The way, then, is to look for new productions that can help fill this void until the new season of the show is released.

Following are five tips from series with characters of dubious morals available in streaming. There are productions with a serial killer who pays as a vigilante, another with a murderer who dreams of working in the theater and an attraction inspired by a classic by Hitchcock, one of the masters of suspense. Just choose which one you want to follow and play.

Barry

Barry is a professional assassin who is enchanted by the world of performing arts when he needs to kill a theater actor. The series is comical precisely because it mixes scenes in which Barry tries to adapt to his new life while he can’t leave the killing behind. Bill Hader won two Emmys for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his lead role.

USA, 2018. Created: Alec Berg and Bill Hader. With: Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg and Stephen Root. 16 years. Two seasons on HBO Max

Bates Motel

This tip is for fans of “Psycho” and Alfred Hitchcock’s work. The series is a kind of prelude to the film, and shows how was the youth of Norman Bates, one of the characters in the classic of the master of suspense. What’s more interesting is being able to follow how the darker traits of Bates’ personality were built since he was younger — something common in works that address the origin of villains.

USA, 2013. Created: Anthony Cipriano, Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin. With: Freddie Highmore, Max Thieriot and Vera Farmiga. 16 years. Five seasons on Globoplay

dexter

Dexter is one of pop culture’s most iconic serial killers. In the story, he works for the police during the day, but kills criminals to take matters into his own hands at night. Even though the ending has displeased some of the fans, the series will gain a new season on November 8, at Paramount+, in which Michael C. Hall returns to the main role. In the new episodes, Dexter lives under a false name in New York until his dark past resurfaces.

USA, 2006. Created: James Manos Jr. With: Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter and David Zayas. 18 years. Eight Seasons on Amazon Prime Video

Killing Eve: Double Obsession

In the series created by award-winning “Fleabag” star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Eve is a secret agent obsessed with serial killer Villanelle — and the feeling is mutual. The cat-and-mouse relationship between the two women is explored over the seasons.

USA, UK and Italy, 2018. Created: Phoebe Waller-Bridge. With: Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and Sandra Oh. 18 years old. Three seasons on Globoplay

Scream

A group of friends is chased by a masked assassin, who spares no effort in making them suffer. Here, the focus isn’t on who kills — all the main characters have charisma and, without giving too many spoilers, any one of them could be the costumed villain. The series is a version of “Scream”, the classic movie franchise that gains its fifth chapter in 2022.

USA, 2015. Created: Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie and Jill E. Blotevogel. With: Bex Taylor-Klaus, John Karna and Willa Fitzgerald. 14 years. Two seasons on Netflix