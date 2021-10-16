Without enough time, the decision on changing the sector of the organized is left to Leila Pereira

Leila Pereira is the only candidate for the presidency of Palmeiras (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

A little over a month ago, an old order from Mancha Alviverde resurfaced. In a live granted to the Chopporco channel, Jorge Luis, president of the main organization of Palmeiras, commented on the possibility of the uniformed being moved from the north goal sector to the south goal.

– I’m very hopeful, I think La Mancha will go to the south goal, especially if Leila is president. We took over Mancha and went to talk to Leila, who is a candidate for the club’s presidency, and one of the subjects that she herself touched on, is that if she is president, Mancha will go to the south goal. She understands that it has a much stronger atmosphere. In the north goal, because of that setback, it is bad – said Jorge Luís, president of Mancha Verde, during a live on the Chopporco channel.

This change was put into practice in 2016, during 5 games. At the time, due to punishment, the north goal was closed and could not receive fans.

The report of OUR LECTURE I learned that, during the period in which fans were unable to attend Allianz Parque due to the covid-19 pandemic, the current board of Palmeiras, headed by Maurício Galiotte, considered filing a formal request for the Military Police to assess the change . However, believing that they would not have enough time to complete all the steps of this process, they chose to leave it to the next administration.

In contact with the PM, the NP I learned that there has been no formal manifestation by Palmeiras so far.

In addition, if Leila Pereira wants to move the organized teams to the south goal, the current advisor and sponsor of Verdão will have to detail the intended changes to carry out the technical analysis of all points, as well as issue the safety report.

