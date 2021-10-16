World Thrombosis Day: understand the symptoms and signs of the disease

Color change in the region and difficulty in walking can also indicate the presence of a blood clot in the legs. Credit: Freepik

Today (October 13) is World Thrombosis Awareness Day. According to vascular surgeon Aline Lamaita, a member of the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery, the date helps reinforce the importance of preventing the disease, which occurs when a blood clot develops inside the leg veins due to poor circulation or which is hampered by factors such as long journeys and pregnancies, thus preventing the passage of blood. “In rarer cases, the clot can even break off from the vein wall and run through the circulation until reaching the lung, causing a pulmonary embolism that can even result in sudden death”, warns the doctor.

Thus, the specialist emphasizes that it is important to be aware of the signs of thrombosis, which include leg pain, especially in the calf, associated with persistent swelling, heat, sensitivity and redness. Color change in the region and difficulty in walking can also indicate the presence of a blood clot in the legs. “And attention to the disease must be redoubled by those who have individual factors that aggravate the risk of thrombosis, such as obesity, smoking, use of hormones and contraceptive pills, cancer patients, people with a greater predisposition to blood clotting, pregnant women, the elderly , people with physical disabilities and varicose veins,” he explains.

TREATMENT

If you experience these symptoms, the most important thing is to seek medical treatment to prevent the disease from developing into a pulmonary embolism, which has symptoms such as chest pain, coughing, tiredness and unexpected shortness of breath. “Generally, the treatment of the disease includes the use of anticoagulant drugs that will help to reduce the blood viscosity and dissolve the clot, thus preventing it from growing and advancing to other regions and also preventing the occurrence of new thrombosis”, says the vascular surgeon.

In most cases, the disease resolves with treatment. However, the problem can return, especially in people with a predisposition to thrombosis. Thus, it is important to take care aimed at preventing the problem. “Some measures aimed at improving circulation can help prevent thrombosis. Therefore, it is recommended to stop smoking, drink plenty of water, adopt a balanced diet, exercise regularly and avoid spending too much time in the same position, whether at work or on long trips, getting up every hour to get around a little bit”, explains the doctor.

According to Aline, the use of elastic stockings may also be indicated, as these stockings compress blood vessels, improving venous return and, consequently, preventing vascular problems such as varicose veins and thrombosis. “However, the most important thing is that you see a vascular surgeon regularly, especially if you have individual predispositions or aggravations associated with the disease. Only he will be able to monitor your situation, make a correct diagnosis and, if necessary, indicate the best treatment for you”, he concludes.