World War 3 Announces Pre-Order with New Round of Gameplay Testing

The game has been revamped and had an alpha test closed recently.

The tactical shooter from MY.GAMES and The Farm 51, World War 3, will have one beta closed from November 25th. To participate, it is necessary buy the packages that grant access to the closed beta, which also has items included. After this period, the game will have a open beta from March 2022 and the game will be free.

Those who bought World War 3 during the Early Access period (before October 4, 2021) will be able to participate in the closed beta automatically. In addition, veterans will receive a package of items and the Lieutenant package worth R$275 as a thank you for participating and supporting the project.

In late September, the game won a Veteran Alpha Test, made available to those who had previously purchased the game. During this period, The Farm 51 can demonstrate the game renewed after the partnership with MY.GAMES. Compared to the initial build, the game now has Updated maps, revamped gameplay, revamped character animations, Besides performance and stability improvements. There are plans to add new weapons, maps and other features.

The closed beta will have 4 maps in two different game modes. Players will engage in combat on the battlefields of Berlin, Warsaw, Polyarny and Moscow, in addition to finding a variety of customization options, with samples of realistic equipment and weapons to adapt, guarantees the developer.



Closed Beta packages are available in different price ranges and there is still a package for a few, in fact, for one. The exclusive President Pack, which only one player can buy, costs $5 million. According to MY.GAMES, this value is for the production of a war movie with the owner of the package, where he can be the protagonist.

The millionaire owner of the package will also be able to participate in the developing a game map based on a real location of your choice. Apart from all that, the person will receive a unique character within the game and a golden weapon skin.

Studio The Farm 51 is responsible for the game Chernobylite and MY.GAMES has games like Warface and Crossfire in their catalogue.

