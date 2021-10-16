Worlds 2021: Cloud9 is the NA team that made the most of the LoL Worlds playoffs

Cloud9’s Worlds 2021 rankings this Friday (15th) left many League of Legends fans surprised by the strength of the American team even in a group with the powerful FPX, from China. And the ranking maintains the C9’s status as the best NA team in all editions of the World of LoL, now heading to rank sixth in the Riot Games championship playoffs.

In a survey over the years, Mais Esports recalls the NA teams that reached the LoL Worlds playoffs below. TSM were the second highest-ranked team in the region, but only made three playoff entries in the championship’s history.

C9: 6 times (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021);

TSM: 3 times (2011, 2012, 2014);

CLG: 1 time (2011);

Epik: 1 time (2011).

Also this Friday (15), C9 shooter Zven spoke about the game’s metagame and how one of the supports is being hotly contested. He even commented that “it’s boring for fans to see Yuumi, but that’s it.”

All the coverage of Worlds 2021, the World of LoL, you can check it right here at Mais Esports. The event continues in the coming days with other groups and other NA teams still able to fight for this classification, such as 100T and Team Liquid.