Worlds 2021: “It’s a shame,” says Doinb after FPX elimination

THE Funplus Phoenix (FPX) was rated by many as one of the strongest teams in the Worlds 2021, but in the second round of the Group stage the Chinese team had a blackout and was eliminated after losing all four matches of the day. Doinb, one of the main players on the team, apologized for their performance and said he had “disappointed everyone”.

Doinb talked about the bad day of FPX in an interview, translated by Twitter user, iCrystalization.

For all the fans who have continuously supported me, I really feel like I let everyone down today. We, as a whole, let everyone down, including the finals of the first and second split (from LPL). I think it’s a shame, and I can only say it’s a shame. In fact, there was something wrong with our mindset and it affected our performance. I feel like the things I should have done, I couldn’t do it and I wasn’t able to do it well. I just think it’s really unfortunate.

FPX played for group A, which also had the DAMWON Kia, Cloud9 and Rogue. DAMWON went first unbeaten, while C9 had a “miraculous” day and went from 0-3 to qualifying, winning three games that day, including the tie-breaker against Rogue.

