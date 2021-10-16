‘Worst time of my life’

What should have been a happy time for all women was, as Luciana Gimenez herself describes, “the most difficult time of her life”. The presenter is referring to the pregnancy of Luccas Jagger, now 22, whose father the whole world knows who he is. Luciana says that to this day she carries the trauma of those nine months, when she made more than 500 covers of English tabloids when they discovered that she would be the mother of the son of Mick Jagger, lead singer of the Rolling Stones. She also reveals that she went through all this alone.

“It was the most difficult time of my life. They ended me, it was an endless terror, a crazy thing. There were more than 500 English newspaper covers with my photo. I cried for nine months. I spent most of the pregnancy abroad, alone. It was very tense. But it was a period that taught me to swallow a lot of frogs and I learned to be quiet. I always chose not to talk about things, and if you counter, it only adds to the story,” she said in the podcast Poddelas.

Luciana Gimenez remembers “worst moment” of her life Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Luciana Gimenez and Lucas Jagger Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Luciana Gimenez remembers that her home phone in London was tapped by a tabloid. This happened after the information about her pregnancy had been leaked by the booker of the agency where she worked:

“I took more than five pregnancy tests because I couldn’t believe it. The news ended up leaking. My agency booker began to notice that I was weird. As I had been going out with Mick (Jagger) for some time, they put the pieces together and deduced . She was fired later. But it took me a long time to tell people, I didn’t want anyone to know. I even took a long time to tell my mother. I didn’t want anyone close to me in the middle of that mess.”

