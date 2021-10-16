Xbox Series X mini fridge goes on pre-order for $99.99

Product will be available in stores in the United States, Canada and Europe

All the fun generated by the look of the Xbox Series X since its ad is reaching its final stage for consumers, the console has had its look compared to a refrigerator and has had the meme embraced by itself. Microsoft which last year developed some refrigerator models with the look of the Xbox Series X and sent it to some celebrities, making many fans interested in the product.

Now fans, at least from the United States, Canada and Europe, will be able to purchase a mini fridge customized with the look of the console and featuring green LEDs, pre-sales will start on October 19th. The product will be sold by $99.99 in the US (£89.99 in the UK / €99 in Europe). Deliveries are scheduled to start sometime in December this year.

It is possible to store up to 12 beverage cans in the mini fridge, Besides space to place snacks on the side of the door, there is also a USB connection on the front so that the user can charge their devices, it has a power adapter to be used in any environment, being completely portable.

To better understand the whole story of the product, in a joke on April 1st, Aaron Greenberg promised that the company would produce mini refrigerators inspired by the console if the brand Xbox beat the skittles in a survey done by Twitter Marketing, said and done, the company won and during the company’s presentation at the E3 this year revealed to the world the mini fridge of the Xbox Series X.



– Continues after advertising –

The mini fridge will be sold in selected partners of the company, in U.S and Canada it will be available on target, at the United Kingdom the partnership was made with the store game, in other countries of the Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Netherlands and Poland) it can be found in stores from Game Stop, Micromania and toynk.

Unfortunately there is no forecast for the arrival of the model in Brazil, but I believe it would run out as fast around here as the console itself. Would you like a mini fridge inspired by the Xbox Series X? Participate in the comments!

Xbox Series X Wins SpongeBob and Ninja Turtles Special Editions

Company will draw model for Twitter followers



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: The Verge