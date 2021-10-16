‘You have to talk in the field; Mahrez doesn’t play and doesn’t complain’

Spanish coach stressed the importance of Raheem Sterling at Manchester City, but made it clear that he will support any decision taken by the striker

After striker Raheem Sterling admits he could leave Manchester City, coach Pep Guardiola sent a message to the player. In a press conference this Friday (15), the Spaniard said that he has the athlete, but that, if he is really dissatisfied and wants to leave, will support your decision.

Guardiola admitted that neither he nor the club were aware of the English striker’s intention to leave City. He also recalled that other players, such as Riyad Mahrez and João Cancelo, who are also not holders like Sterling, know how to respect his decisions, despite also wanting a spot.

“I didn’t know and I don’t think the club either [sobre Sterling querer ir embora]. Raheem is our player, I hope he remains an extremely important player for us. I don’t know if he wants to play longer like Riyad [Mahrez], who doesn’t play and doesn’t complain, like João [Cancelo] doesn’t play and doesn’t complain,” he began by saying.

“Some players complain because they want to play all the time. I can’t assure you, as I’ve talked about it many times – I can’t assure you how many minutes each plays. They always have to talk in the field. Not Raheem, all of them. They know they are going to play minutes. I’m not a guy who only plays 11 players; they are all involved,” he continued.

“What I want from Raheem and everyone else is for them to be pleased to be here and happy to be at this club… If that’s not the case, they are free to make the best decision for the player and his family. Not just Raheem, they all want to play every game, but I can’t guarantee them. They have to improve every training session and be there on the pitch trying to be happy,” he concluded.

This season, Sterling has started in just four of his 10 games so far. The 7 shirt is in its seventh season with the Manchester club.