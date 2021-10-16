Zayla Discovers Secret That Could End Samuel · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will have a revelation that could put Samuel’s (Michel Gomes) future at risk in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The villain will overhear a conversation between her parents, in which they will comment that the boy’s letter of manumission is false and that his real name is Jorge, which will make her very suspicious in the Globo telenovela.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Saturday (16) , the princess of Little Africa will still be in shock after being abandoned by her ex. In her house, she will find it strange when she hears Olu (Rogério Brito) and Cândida (Dani Ornellas) whispering.

The two will be wary of the fact that Tonico (Alexandre Nero) has begun investigating the whereabouts of the man he believes killed his father, Ambrose (Roberto Bomfim).

“I was very worried, Olu, with this story of Tonico going through his father’s death, looking for the trace of… ‘Jorge,'” says Cândida. “As long as Samuel has that fake manumission letter, he’ll be safe!” Olu will reply.

Behind the door, Zayla will hear everything and be intrigued. Then she’ll start digging into Samuel’s past, hoping to find some rotten one to put him in her hands for good.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

