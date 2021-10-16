Zilu gives a friend a peck, takes criticism and snaps: ‘What’s the matter if I were gay?’

the businesswoman Zilu Godoi he used Instagram to rebut some criticism he received after publishing pictures of his friend Carmen Gusmão. She even lost followers for publishing the photo last Sunday (10).

“As our late Hebe Camargo used to do! When we are friends, sisters as a gift from God! That’s our long way! Friends forever”, Zilu wrote about the moment of affection with her friend.

In videos, Zilu said that she is not a lesbian and, even if she was, she doesn’t see any problem in the matter. “Hi, my loves. I played a joke on Carmen’s birthday: we gave her a peck as a joke, because she is my friend/sister, as I do with my daughters, my mother, my sisters. It’s a joke, ok? This has nothing to do. Even if it wasn’t, what would be the problem? What would be the problem if I were gay?” said the businesswoman.

“I think this is pure prejudice in people not following me through this situation, but I don’t care, do you know why? I just want people here who like me, regardless of my choices, regardless of what I do, regardless of who I am. Do you know why? Because I’m very well resolved and it doesn’t affect me at all, but if it affects you, you don’t need to follow me. I just want people who really like me,” he added.

“So, that’s it, loves. I don’t care who is prejudiced not following me and leaving my social networks. I want people with open minds, good people, people who know how to respect the rights of others, because I respect them and would love to be respected, okay? I love you, I love the people who follow me here, I really do”, concluded Zilu.

