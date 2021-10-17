10 games for those who love Zelda: Breath of the Wild

If the more than 200 hours of content from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild were not enough for you, be aware that the game’s exploration of Hyrule is seen as inspiration for many other adventures similar to Link’s.

The RPG released by Nintendo in 2017 was a milestone for open world titles and some say it even inaugurated a new subgenre of games: the “BOTW-like” or “games like Breath of the Wild” in free translation into Portuguese. Precursor or not, Zelda: Breath of the Wild it’s great. Link is a wandering warrior who needs to explore a huge map full of activities and puzzles. The game’s sequel is scheduled for 2022.

If, until the release of the sequel, you have the longing to play something with the same freedom of exploration and spirit of adventure, there are adventures that can fill this interest. We recommend 10 games below for those who love to Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

10. Windbound (2020)

The scenarios of windbound are breathtaking and it doesn’t take much observation to see some clear references taken from the desolate Hyrule of BOTW. However, the game is more than an inspiration from the Nintendo classic.

windbound is a survival title in which the player will need to explore islands in search of resources to create tools and weapons. It is even possible to improve the boat that guides the protagonist through this world. The plot is minimalist, with some specific goals, but that leave the player free.

9. Hob (2017)

Available on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

From the creators of Torchlight I and II, Hob is an action adventure from Runic Games that features a non-dialogue narrative with a world rich in puzzles. The details of the story are told through the player’s interaction with the environment, a planet rich in fauna and flora, but facing a threat on the horizon.

If you’re missing the errant and lonely mood of Link’s journey, plus the challenging shrines of Breath of the Wild, Hob fulfills that role. The player will have to think to overcome crumbling challenges and figure out how to advance.

8. Effie (2020)

Available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Effie is a 3D platform, action and adventure game, developed by Inverge Studios. The story features a lone knight, like Link, exploring a world of puzzles to prevent a dark and powerful evil from reborn, also like Link.

The protagonist is called Galad and was cursed with old age by a witch. To regain his youth, the hero must remove the corruption of artifacts, as well as fight the monsters of the world with a shield.

7. Horizon Zero Dawn (2017)

Available on PS4, PS5 and PC

Horizon Zero Dawn it’s not called “Sony’s Zelda” for some no reason, although this one was released before BOTW. The open world developed by Guerrilla Games is an action RPG set in an ostensible open world completely populated by difficulties and robot dinosaurs. In the title, the player is transported to a post-apocalyptic land where humans lost technological progress until the Dark Ages.

In the lead role, protagonist Aloy must face giant mechanical beasts, even if the fight doesn’t seem very fair. In general, Horizon Zero Dawn it’s harder than Zelda: Breath of the Wild and it has a more restricted exploration into the events of history. However, the two games meet in refined combat with many possibilities in an open world and the feeling of journey through a deep mystery and with many secondary activities.

The game will still gain a sequel in the coming months: Forbidden West horizon premieres on February 18, 2022 on PS5 and PS4.

6. Oceanhorn: Monster Of Uncharted Seas (2013)

Available on PS4, PS Vita, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and mobile phones

If the player takes a quick look at the protagonist of oceanhorn, you will see the Link of The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker. The whole vibe of the title developed by Cornfox & Bros evokes the Nintendo franchise, which is not necessarily bad. Copying is not poorly done.

oceanhorn it has sea navigation, sword slashes against ancient monsters, grass cutting, pot throwing, and island exploration in the kingdom of Arcadia. It is an affordable, simpler Zelda, with the positive fact that it has reached many platforms and at a price that is certainly worth the investment.

In the story, the protagonist must find out what happened to the father, after the old man disappeared and left only a letter and a necklace. The world is full of riddles and it is still possible to learn some spells to help in combat.

5. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (2020)

Available on Nintendo Switch

If you are waiting for the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity it’s practically a mandatory stop. The title tells the events that took place before the destruction of Hyrule, 100 years before the beginning of BOTW. Despite the setting, the gameplay of Age of Calamity it doesn’t have as many similarities to its older brother, but it takes advantage of some abilities that we see in the game, besides the visuals.

The exclusive Nintendo Switch title takes on the franchise’s hack and slash combats Dynasty Warriors in arenas against hundreds of enemies. Despite the differences, the secrets and details of the story that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity delivery promise to win over those involved in the latest release of the Zelda franchise.

4. Fenyx Rising Immortals (2020)

Available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S, PC and Nintendo Switch

if Horizon Zero Dawn it’s the Breath of the Wild from Sony, Fenyx Rising Immortals is Zeldinha from Ubisoft. The game released in 2020 has clear references to the clever physics mechanics of the Nintendo exclusive.

In the game we control Fenyx on a mission to save the Greek gods from a curse. Combat and exploration around the world are very reminiscent of the style of Breath of the Wild and rely on mechanics similar to those available in Link’s arsenal. To defeat mythological creatures and defeat Typhon, the deadliest titan in Greek mythology, Fenyx explores the world with his glider and has spells that resemble the runes of Breath of the Wild, like magnesis, which moves metal objects with the help of a magnet.

the unique touch in Fenyx Rising Immortals it’s the mood. The game features dialogues full of irony, which contrasts the silent Link of the Zelda franchise games.

3. Sable (2021)

Available on PS4, PC, Xbox Series and Xbox Game Pass catalog

the world of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finds the universe of Studio Ghibli movies. This is Sable, an indie game that promises a dense adventure, interspersed with moments of contemplation.

On the journey, the player embodies Sable during Avoo, a rite of passage that takes her through vast deserts and landscapes littered with spaceship wreckage. The world is destroyed like Hyrule and facing the puzzles and dangers here will manifest the spirit of adventure of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

2. Sky: Children of the Light (2019)

Available for free on PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile phones

From the creators of Journey and flower, Sky: Children of the Light is an adventure with multiplayer elements that warms the heart of the gamer. In it, we visit the realm of Sky, a stunning map that can be explored from the air.

Sky’s aesthetics and mood are so evocative of Zelda that rumors have surfaced over the past year that the game could receive cosmetics from the franchise during its launch for Switch. Content would include elf ears and even the legendary Ocarina.

The rumors coming from “NateDrake“, from the Direct-Feed Games, not confirmed. But Sky: Children of the Light it is still an adventure that will delight fans of the Nintendo franchise.

1. Genshin Impact

Available for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and mobile phones

Genshin Impact is almost a clone of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and there is not much room for discussion. The entire basic structure of miHoYo’s game, between combat and exploration, is based on Nintendo’s open world adventure.

A representative of the Chinese developer confessed, in an interview with the FreeMMOStation website, that Breath of the Wild was always taken into account in creating the Genshin aesthetic.

The forced resemblance may bother, but if the fan of Breath of the Wild open your heart, you will find a game that goes beyond in many points. The world of miHoYo is constantly evolving, it lets you combine different characters from a large cast with elemental powers, and best of all, it’s free to play.

Genshin Impact tells the story of two brothers separated by a mysterious goddess in the realm of Teyvat. In addition to sucking in Zelda’s open-world style and combat, the gacha title adds daily missions and multiplayer elements, making it an unlimited adventure.