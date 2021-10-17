14th edition of ‘Campinas Restaurant Week’ offers dishes of affective cuisine in 31 restaurants in the region | Campinas and Region

The 14th edition of the Campinas Restaurant Week offers dishes of affective cuisine until November 14th. The gastronomic festival, which offers dishes with the theme “Flavors of Childhood”, brings together 31 establishments of 12 specialties in Campinas (SP), Indaiatuba (SP), Valinhos (SP).

In addition to serving the traditional fixed menu, the new creations cost R$46.90 (lunch) and R$59.90 (dinner). The plus menu, with more elaborate ingredients, costs between R$59.90 and R$74.90.

According to the organization, the event follows security measures against Covid-19, with distancing and hygiene protocols. Menus are available at restaurant tables using a QR Code. Some of the establishments also offer delivery and pick-up.

In addition to enjoying the recipes, the public can also choose to make a donation to the Anhumas Quero-Quero Association. The entity is intended to be an agent of change and social inclusion. To donate, the amount of R$1 will be added at the closing of the account.

The gastronomic festival has been taking place for 12 years in 16 Brazilian cities. This year, according to organizer Fernando Reis, the objective is to provide the opportunity for customers to get to know the establishments at affordable prices and create new affective memories.

Check out participating restaurants

Ají with Honey (Peruvian)

Amati (Italian)

Applebee’s (American)

Banana Café (contemporary)

Barbacoa (contemporary)

Bella Capri (Italian)

Fellini Cantina (Italian)

Belgian House (French and Italian)

Chopp Cathedral (Brazilian)

Caza Carneiro (contemporary)

Don Manoel (contemporary, Portuguese)

Duo Bruschetteria and Bottega (Italian)

Famiglia Gianni Ristorante (Italian)

Minas Stove (Brazilian)

La Palette (French)

Lagundri (Thai)

L’Entrecote de Paris (French)

Maui Poke House (American)

Naturol Gatronomy (natural)

Olive Garden (Italian)

Paris 6 (contemporary)

PizzaD’Oro (pizzeria)

poor Juan (contemporary)

Room 575 (contemporary)

Strog&Noff (contemporary)

Chicko Tavern (Portuguese)

Trankilo Burrito (Mexican)

Zin Bar – Cambuí (international)

Zin Bar – Taquaral (international)

Restaurant symmetry (contemporary)

Laura and Francesco Cucina Italiana (Italian)

14th Campinas Restaurant Week

When: from October 14th to November 14th, 2021

from October 14th to November 14th, 2021 Where: see places above

see places above How much: R$ 46.90 (lunch) and R$ 59.90 (dinner) for the traditional menu, and R$ 56.90 (lunch) and R$ 74.90 (dinner) for the plus menu