1st image of Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer is revealed

A brief segment dedicated to The Sandman at the DC FanDome today (16) revealed the first official image of Gwendoline Christie (game of Thrones) like Lucifer – see below.

The Sandman, adapted from comics written by Neil Gaiman, accompany Dream (Tom Sturridge), a mystical entity that governs space known as Dreaming.

He is imprisoned after a ritual that sought to bind Death, his sister, and is imprisoned for 70 years, until he finally breaks free and begins a journey to return to Dream and retrieve his three tools: a pouch full of sand, a ruby and a helmet.

The release date of The Sandman has not yet been released by Netflix.

The complete coverage of the DC FanDome you can check in Omelette. In addition to the news and developments of the event’s news on the website and social networks, you can also follow it with us on Youtube. The DC event has already revealed a scene from black adam, a new teaser of Peacemaker, behind the scenes images of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the first teaser of the movie of The Flash.

The DC event has already revealed a scene from Black Adam, a new teaser for Peacemaker, and behind-the-scenes footage of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.