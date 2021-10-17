1st teaser is released on DC Fandome; Look

the panel of Peacemaker at the DC Fandome of today (16) released the first teaser of the series focused on the character played by John Cena in The Suicide Squad. Look above.

The video begins by showing the anti-hero leaving the hospital where we left him after the events of the movie. James Gunn. However, he is found by a team of government agents and recruited for a mission as an assassin for hire.

Peacemaker’s new team includes the grumpy leader Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), the technical specialist Economos (Steve Agee), the tough Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and the newcomer Adebayo (Danielle Brooks).

Before the teaser, the cast and producers of Peacemaker participated in a question and answer session, highlighting the producer Peter Safran defining the series as “a The Office with superheroes“.

In the series, James Gunn writes all the episodes, but shares the direction with jody hill, Brad Anderson and Rosemary Rodriguez. The release date is scheduled for 13 of January 2022 at HBO Max.

