2-year-old child shoots and kills mother during a call in Zoom – Mix Up

The boy’s father will be indicted for the crime, the child found the loaded gun in a child’s backpack while the mother was on a video call

American Veondre Avery was arrested and is being charged with the death of his girlfriend with a shot fired by the couple’s 2-year-old son.

The child reportedly found the gun inside a children’s backpack while mother Shamaya Lynn was on a video call from work.

According to Florida Police reports, the 22-year-old man was charged with two counts, manslaughter and not keeping a firearm in the house safe.

According to the expertise of the police responsible for the case, the police stated that the child took the gun, went behind the mother and fired a single shot

One of Lynn’s co-workers who was participating in the video call in the Zoom app called emergency responders. She reported hearing a loud noise and seeing Lynn fall backwards.

When Veondre arrived at the couple’s house, found his girlfriend bloodied on the floor and the child crying, he quickly requested the emergency.

Paramedics even provided first aid to the 21-year-old girl, but she was declared dead on the spot.

