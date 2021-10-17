4.8 magnitude earthquake leaves at least 3 dead

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s Bali island today, killing at least three people, the country’s search and rescue agency said. Seven were injured.

The earthquake affected Karangasem and Bangli districts, located in the east of the tourist island, and the search was complete, the agency said in a statement. However, authorities continue to monitor the situation.

A landslide triggered by the earthquake killed two of the victims, the agency said. A third, a three-year-old girl, was killed by falling debris.

The American Geological Agency (USGS) said the 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Banjar Wangsian at a depth of 10 km.

“All those affected by the earthquake have been evacuated while damage data is still being collected by the Bali disaster mitigation agency,” search and rescue officer Gede Darmada said in a statement.

Rescue services evacuated people across a lake as the road to the affected community was cut off by a landslide, he added.

There was no significant damage elsewhere in Bali, while the earthquake was felt on the neighboring island of Lombok as well, local media reported.

Reopening for tourists

Bali reopened to international tourists on Thursday (14) after 18 months of pandemic restrictions, but they are not expected to start arriving until the end of this month.

Indonesia frequently suffers from earthquakes because it is located in the so-called “Circle of Fire” of the Pacific, an arc of intense seismic activity that extends from Southeast Asia and the Pacific basin to South America.

In January, more than 100 people died and thousands were left homeless as a result of a magnitude 6.2 earthquake on the island of Sulawesi. Three years ago, more than 4,300 people died or disappeared after earthquakes of magnitude 7.5 in Palu.

*With information from AFP and Reuters.