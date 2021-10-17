8-year-old girl is crushed by concrete slab in Recife’s subway wall | Pernambuco

A concrete slab that makes up the subway wall fell and crushed an 8-year-old child in the community of Papelão, in the neighborhood of Coque, in the central region of Recife. The accident occurred when the girl participated in a party promoted by an NGO, in celebration of Children’s Day (see video above) .

The girl, who is intubated, was admitted in serious condition to the pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hospital da Restauração, in the Derby neighborhood. According to witnesses, Kemilly Kethelyn Lino da Silva was hit by the wall around 13:00 on Saturday (16).

The party took place on Avenida Central and the girl was standing on the sidewalk when the structure collapsed. Almost, other children were also not affected.

According to housewife Caroline Pereira da Silva, mother of Kemilly, the girl underwent surgery in the early hours of this Sunday (17).

“She came out of surgery and is in the recovery room. The operation was on her pelvis, which had a fracture. She was so happy. I didn’t go because I was fixing things at home. She took a shower, got dressed and I I tied her hair. There were aunts, family members. The party was very close to home. I want my daughter back,” said Kemilly’s mother.

Nurse Jonata Bruno, who is part of the NGO that promoted the party, was at the site and helped in Kemilly’s rescue. According to him, the wall was badly damaged and, in some parts, it had already collapsed.

He also said that in the region there is no leisure space for children, and that is why the extension of the subway wall is the only place where the little ones can play. The Brazilian Urban Train Company (CBTU) is responsible for the structure.

“The concrete bar was completely on top of her. She had multiple fractures, in the skull, spine, feet and pelvis, where they had surgery to place a fixator. We took the plate off of her and I saw that she it was bleeding a lot. We decided to take it to the hospital ourselves, because Samu [Serviço de Atendimento Móvel de Urgência] it would take a long time,” declared Jonathan.

Kemilly was taken to the Fernando Figueira Institute of Integral Medicine (Imip), in the Coelhos district, the closest health unit to the Coque district. There, first aid was provided and the girl was transferred to the Hospital da Restauração. According to the unit, she suffered multiple trauma.

O g1 contacted CBTU to find out how the maintenance of the wall that accompanies the entire length of the subway tracks is carried out, but did not get a response until the last update of this article.

This Sunday morning, Globo went to the site and witnessed an inspection carried out by employees of CBTU and an outsourced company. A wooden sign was placed where the structure that crushed the girl was.

Troubled subway

Learn about Recife’s subway problems

Recife’s subway accumulates a series of infrastructure and operational problems. The system, which has 27 electric train stations and seven diesel ones, receives approximately 400,000 people a day. In 2020, there were at least 102 stoppages due to technical problems, according to data obtained through the Law on Access to Information (LAI) .

The number equals one record of the type per day for three and a half months. Regarding the problem records, there were 4,941 failures over the previous year. The same report pointed out that in 2021, until the month of April, there were another 30 stoppages (see video above).

Added to the infrastructure problems is the feeling of insecurity inside the trains. On September 21, a 22-year-old boy was stabbed to death inside a moving car.

Between 2019 and 2020 alone, the value of subway tickets increased by 150%. In May 2019, the fare was R$1.60 and currently costs R$4.25.