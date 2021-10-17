$80 million superyacht has a “huge hole in the hull”

A Rome-based design team has just unveiled representations of a new design of a 69-metre yacht with an “open hole” right in the middle, dubbed The Shape.

Previous model presentations include a yacht shaped like a swan and another designed to look like a shark, but Lazzarini Design Studio’s latest superyacht concept can be considered one of the boldest so far.

The model, which should run entirely on clean energy, has a huge opening in its structure, resulting in a distinct silhouette.

Called the “deck hole”, the space is accessible through an entrance at the bow and has steps that descend to sea level, making it an ideal area for sunbathing, and can be customized according to the owner’s needs.

Meanwhile, the top of the yacht is equipped with a glass-bottom infinity pool, offering swimmers a fabulous view of the open space below.

The living room, located at the rear of the superstructure, comprises six suites, with capacity for up to 12 guests.

“Because of the stylistic choice of putting a ‘hole’ inside the superstructure, the space at The Shape is true luxury,” say the designers.

There is also a diving platform on board, a helipad, a garage full of toys and all the typical luxury of a yacht of this stature.

The Shape, which is estimated to be priced at €69 million (about US$80 million), will be equipped with a hydrogen-powered propulsion system, and will run entirely on clean energy, with a maximum speed of around 24 knots (about 24 knots). 44km/h), or 12 knots when in full electric mode.

The solar panels on your deck must be used to charge all electrical systems on board.

While it’s still just a concept, the Lazzarini team says the unconventional design has received a lot of attention from vendors since it was unveiled.

If The Shape is ordered, it can take about 20 months to build and run the model, according to the designers.

The distinctive concept is one of several innovative superyacht designs that have been unveiled in recent weeks.

In September, German shipyard Lurssen debuted a new emission-free superyacht concept inspired by Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” classic at the Monaco Yacht Show, while Italian shipyard Tankoa chose the same event to debut its impressive Apache steel and aluminum concept.

*Translated text. To read the original, click here.

