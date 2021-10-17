A meeting in Uruguay could set Aguirre as a target, and Inter’s management speaks out about possible loss of coach

Only in 5th place in the Qualifiers table and coming from 3×0 losses to Argentina and 4×1 to Brazil, Uruguay, through its football federation, will have a meeting this Saturday to debate the continuity or not Oscar Tabárez in office. The experienced technician has been in charge of Celeste uninterruptedly since 2006.

According to the Uruguayan press, the name of Diego Aguirre will be listed as “card 1” of the local federation in the event of Tabárez’s departure. Inter, at this time, as stated by its management, says it has not been contacted and that it does not know any further details of the possible interest.

“Executive director Paulo Bracks also denied that Aguirre had received any invitation from the Uruguayan federation”, says the article from the website Globoesporte.com.

What is known is that Aguirre does have the desire to train his country’s national team one day. in interview Also granted in June to the Uruguayan press, the technician spoke of this situation:

“I’ve been asked for 10 years about being a coach for the national team. I never change the answer. Like any coach, directing your team is a source of pride. Whether it’s going to happen or not… first that I have great respect for Tabarez and all his work. If it ever happens, it will be spectacular. During all this time I didn’t stop working and I never speculated with this possibility”, he commented.

Until further notice, Aguirre, who has a contract in Colorado until December 2022, remains focused on Inter and worries about Palmeiras, on Sunday, 4 pm, away from home, for the Brasileirão.