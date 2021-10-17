A person dies in a house collapse in Paraisópolis, in the South Zone of SP | São Paulo

One person died after the collapse of a two-story house in Paraisópolis, in the South Zone of São Paulo, in the early evening of this Saturday (16). Six to eight houses adjacent to the manor were hit.

According to the Fire Department, the victim was located at around 9 pm under the rubble in a place of difficult access. According to the corporation, the fatal victim is a 55-year-old man, whose name has not yet been given.

According to Major Palumbo, spokesman for the Fire Department, another four victims were rescued from under the rubble, two before the arrival of firefighters, with minor injuries.

Fifty firefighters, 15 vehicles and a dog worked to rescue victims. Globocop caught the rescue of one of the victims. The house collapsed on Rua Itajubaquara and Rua Hebert Spencer, in Paraisópolis.

Paraisópolis is the second largest community in the city of São Paulo and the fifth largest in Brazil, and completed 100 years in September.

The favela emerged on September 16, 1921 as a subdivision in the Morumbi region. Heliópolis, also in the South Zone, is considered the largest community in the city of São Paulo.

About 100 thousand inhabitants

85% northeastern

13 public schools (state and municipal)

1 Unified Educational Center (CEU)

1 Technical School (ETEC)

3 Basic Health Units

1 Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMA)

4 Bank Branches

658 street presidents

31. 400 people registered with Employ Communities

1,500 formal jobs;

Consumption potential: R$ 578 Mi;

Snack bars represent 26%; Clothing Stores 15%; Markets and Supermarkets 14% and Beauty Salons 13%;

72% formalized as MEI;

1 Employment Agency

1 Favela Communication Agency

Community Newspaper

community radio

