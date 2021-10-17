A project that guarantees transfers to SUS service providers goes to the Chamber — Senate News

The Senate Plenary approved, in a semi-attendance session on Thursday (14), the bill that, in addition to suspending the obligation to maintain quantitative and qualitative goals by health service providers under the Unified Health System (SUS ), guarantees the transfer of the financial amounts provided for in the contract in its entirety (PL 2.753/2021). The matter was unanimously approved, with 67 favorable votes. Authored by licensed senator José Serra (PSDB-SP) and reported by senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), the project is now being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, several laws were enacted to suspend the mandatory nature of these targets. Both José Serra and Eliziane Gama point out that, in July, the project that dealt with the suspension of the quantitative and qualitative goals of SUS service providers was approved. According to this bill (PL 4.384/2021), which gave rise to Law 14189, of 2021, the suspension remains in effect until December 31 of this year. However, the senators argue, there was an error that resulted in the suppression of the term that guaranteed the maintenance of the financial transfers in their entirety.

In the justification of the matter, Serra states that this undue suppression results in different interpretations by some public managers, who for this reason are afraid to maintain the entirety of the contractual transfers – which can generate an adverse effect of the intention intended by the parliamentarians in the formulation of the law: ensure the maintenance of financial transfers and allow the renegotiation of targets.

According to Eliziane, given the chaotic situation of the pandemic, it has become impossible for service providers to meet the goals of performing surgeries, biopsies, endoscopies and several other procedures, which may give rise to the imposition of sanctions by the public administration. Hence, she argues, the importance of suspending qualitative and quantitative targets. Therefore, the senator emphasizes, the correction provided for in José Serra’s project is a fair, urgent and necessary measure. She presented only one wording amendment, to adjust the project’s menu.

— This project is extremely important for this moment of pandemic — declared Eliziane, adding that the project can help philanthropic hospitals, santa homes and service providers.

Senator José Aníbal (PSDB-SP) stressed that the text is “highly relevant” and corrects an error to avoid misinterpretation. According to him, senator José Serra was attending the plenary session of the Senate and made a call to thank his colleagues for supporting the project. Senator Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN) and the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco, also highlighted the importance of the proposal.