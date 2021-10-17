Actress Fernanda Montenegro turns 92 this Saturday

Actress Fernanda Montenegro turned 92 years old this Saturday, October 16th. The TV Globo artist celebrated her birthday with her family, in a farm in the city of Secretary, in the Serrana region of Rio de Janeiro.

Vaccinated with the third dose against Covid-19, she was the first Latin American and the only Brazilian ever nominated for an Oscar for best actress. This Saturday, she won a tribute from her daughter, Fernanda Torres, on social networks.

“Happy birthday, my mom. May Brazil, so tragic, brutal and desperate, understand, with people like you, how much art and creation can foster love, progress and civilization”, wrote the actress, who is also an actress.

As a birthday present and to crown her career, she may be immortalized with a seat at the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), a position for which she is a candidate in the election on the 4th of November.

She herself made her candidacy official and her will to assume the seat number 17 of the ABL, previously occupied by diplomat Affonso Arinos de Mello Franco, who died on March 15, 2020.

