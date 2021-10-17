Adele breaks all Spotify records and has the platform’s best debut

The world stopped to listen to the new single from Adele. “Easy On Me” was released last Thursday (14), after a hiatus of six years since the “25”, further reinforcing the power and relevance of the British singer in streaming platforms. And the numbers are impressive! In 24h, the debut broke all records on Spotify and took off to the top of the main charts with a moose rarely seen in the industry. Iconic, right?

In 24h, the range reached the top of Spotify with over 19,749,704 million plays, consolidating as the biggest broadcast day for a song in the global history of the music platform. Nobody before in history has managed to gather so many reproductions in one day. And the feats don’t stop there.

In the United States, Adele has also established itself as the best single debut of all time with “Easy On Me”. They were counting unbelievable 5,435,431 of stream. The same feat was repeated in the UK. The artist’s countrymen didn’t do anything wrong and let the single debut also as the best debut on broadcast there, with 2,801,638. It’s #1!

Here in Brazil, the hit was also a success. The artist won the fifth best Spotify debut here, with 844,150 plays. In addition to consolidating on Spotify, “Easy On Me” is also the most listened to song on Amazon Music in 24 hours.

With the feat, Adele defeated the debut of “All I Want For Christimas Is You”, in Mariah Carey, which adds up to 17.22M, followed by “Last Christmas” (15.81M), of the Wham!, thirdly, and Olivia Rodrigo, with “drivers license” (15.81M), in #4 and “good 4 u” (12.58M), in fifth position.

The impact of the singer’s return was so great in the industry that she still managed to rescue old songs, from her predecessor albums to the “30”, which arrives in November, for Spotify’s Top 50 Global. she already occupies currently 6 positions:

#1 #EasyOnMe(19,749M)

#24 When We Were Young (2.32M)

#31 Someone Like You (2.01M)

#38 Rolling In The Deep (1.89M)

#41 Love In The Dark (1.71M)

#46 Set Fire To The Rain (1.64M)