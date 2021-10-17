Advocate for doctors who accuse Prevent: ‘Messages are indisputable evidence’ | Dialogues

reproduction Bruna Morato, lawyer for former doctors at Prevent Senior

Responsible for representing former Prevent Senior employees — who prepared a dossier with complaints against the health care provider — Bruna Morato became an important figure for Covid’s CPI to elucidate the alleged irregularities that the company has committed in the treatment of Covid patients -19— among which, the use of the sick as guinea pigs in a study carried out to test the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine; concealment of deaths; and distribution to patients of the “Covid kit”—with drugs proven to be ineffective for the treatment of the disease.

In an exclusive interview with IG

, Morato reinforced the accusations against the health operator, denied political motivation, said he believed that the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission will have effective results so that the guilty are punished in an exemplary manner. The lawyer also lamented the threats suffered by supporters of the federal government. Check out the full interview:

What is known of the possible influence of the Bolsonaro government in the distribution of so-called Covid kits?



On this subject, what is known was disclosed during the testimony to the CPI of Covid-19, that the federal government, acting against the measures of social distancing decreed by several states and municipalities in the country (mainly on the deleterious effect that the lockdown causes in economics), sought to find a drug whose use could generate in people the confidence of immunity or protection to go out on the streets.

Therefore, the influence would be more about the disclosure of hydroxychloroquine as an effective drug for the treatment of the disease (which would be “confirmed” by the study carried out by the Prevent Senior Institute) and not so much about the distribution of the covid kit.

Can we expect new reports in the next few days? Is there still to be revealed?

Every day, new reports from patients/victims come to our attention. As in other cases (eg, crimes of harassment or rape), after the first report, others tend to emerge. People feel encouraged to tell their stories, as they realize that they were not the only ones to face that unfortunate experience. So, yes, over time we hope that more reports will appear.

In particular, we hope that several other doctors and nurses who have already left the institution or are still working there and are aware of the reported irregularities (and even others that have not yet been made public), have the courage and dignity not to cover up such practices, as the Prevent Senior has already shown that it will not support its professionals when there is any risk to its image, on the contrary, it will accuse them.

What is the expectation of customers with regard to complaints, considering the weight they have for Prevent and for their own careers?

The expectation of customers, in the first place, is for the occurrence of a serious and impartial investigation, which, if done so, will certainly reveal the numerous irregularities reported, as even demonstrated by the various testimonies of patients/victims who are coming to the attention of the control bodies and the media.

Secondly, the expectation is for the culprits to be held accountable, who certainly represent a small portion of the professionals who work in the company, but who, due to their position of hierarchical prevalence, end up misleading all those who are subordinate to them.

Regarding the weight of the complaints for the company, we know the relevance that the testimony of professionals who worked for years has for the case. However, such participation could not be denied, as they give credibility to the news, in such a way that the company is not even able to “combat” the complaint itself, leaving it with the regrettable tactic of trying to defame the image of these professionals and the lawyer representing them.

Regarding the weight of complaints for the physicians’ own careers, in fact, it is a sensitive issue, as the dispute of forces is disproportionate, as the company does not spare efforts to, with its billion dollar budget, gather support in favor of its thesis . However, they could not live with the fact that they were aware of the irregularities that occurred and did not report them, even though this would require a high personal and professional cost, and it would be necessary to face it.

What are your expectations regarding concrete results from Covid’s CPI?

We believe that, contrary to what many say, the work of the CPI will result in practical effects in relation to the facts investigated, that is, we believe that there will be punishment for those indicted by the report.

Not only because the amount of evidence presented is relevant, but also because society in general needs an answer about the irregularities exposed during the investigations.

And although the report to be produced by the CPI is not able to decide, by itself, the civil or criminal liability of the accused, we believe in the seriousness of the bodies that will receive it.

In addition to the doctors’ testimonies, is there any other evidence that confirms the claim that the health plan was putting pressure on the medical staff to prescribe chloroquine?

Yes. There is a lot of other evidence besides the doctors’ testimony, mainly documentary, such as the various messages in the WhatsApp groups from the institution’s doctors, which was the excellent means of communication between them. In addition, there were institutional protocols published and periodically updated, which, of course, had to be followed by the institution’s physicians.

But perhaps the main one (apart from the doctors’ testimony) is the testimony of the patients/victims themselves. Many confirmed having received the covid kit before knowing the result of the PCR test. Others reported having heard from some doctors to only take the Kit’s vitamins and not the medications. Testimonies or testimonies are also means of evidence, and are of particular importance when they come from the victims themselves.

The executive director of the operator, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, is a lieutenant in the Army reserve. Do you believe there may be any relationship between the director’s decision to use the drug in patients and the production of more than 3 million pills of the drug manufactured by the Armed Forces since the beginning of the pandemic?

We believe so, as the company’s modus operandi during this period was to seek support for its strategy of action with everyone known, mainly to act against the criticism that had been suffering at the beginning of the pandemic, without exception or limits, however, the complaint presented it did not bring elements or evidence of this possible connection.



Did you receive or have you received threats after the revelations made to the top of the CPI?

Even before the complaints to the CPI, several threats were made. After the statements to the CPI, the threats by the company Prevent Senior came through the publications of press releases and in posts on social networks, in which the company explicitly says it will sue the complaining doctors.

In relation to other people, unfortunately some distort the object of discussion (the right to life of the network’s policyholders), wanting to politicize the matter, as if, supposedly, the doctors had some political interest behind the complaint, which, obviously, is a huge fallacy. And these people, almost entirely supporters of the current president’s government, go beyond the line of criticism of the debate and start uttering offenses and threats on social networks against doctors and against the lawyer who represents them, as if the discussion held allowed for politicization .

What’s most compelling in the body of evidence sent to the authorities?

The seriousness of the denounced facts means that all the evidence sent is considered blunt. However, we believe that text messages and audios sent by medical directors to other professionals are indisputable evidence of irregularities.

However, the confessions made are of great importance:

a) two days before Dr. Pedro Batista’s testimony to the CPI, the founding partner of Prevent Senior (Fernando Parrillo) granted an interview to Veja magazine, confessing that the study presented had no authorization from CONEP for its realization.

b) Or even, the confession of Dr. Pedro Batista himself during his testimony to the CPI, when he said that the company adopted the practice of removing the ICD from the COVID-19 disease after a certain number of days of hospitalization of the patient, in order to generate a clear doubt about the regularity of the numbers presented by the institution, inducing a situation of underreporting of cases, which even explains the number of deaths and hospitalizations by COVID-19 of Prevent Senior beneficiaries being below the average of other public bodies and private healthcare.