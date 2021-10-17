Afghanistan: The American Rabbi Helping Afghans Escape the Taliban

15 october 2021

Credit, Tzedek Association Photo caption, Moshe Margaretten with Suneeta (right) and her four children, who were hastily removed from Afghanistan thanks to the help of the rabbi

When he heard the story of four children who were hiding from the Taliban radical group in an apartment in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, a rabbi thousands of miles away – in Brooklyn, New York (United States) – decided to pick up his phone. and make a call that would turn out to be decisive.

Days earlier, Afghans had gathered in crowds at the gates of Kabul airport, desperate to leave the country after the Taliban took power on 15 August.

“I thought of those four children, all under the age of 18, and I thought, ‘Who knows if they’re still alive, I need to try and find them,'” 41-year-old Rabbi Moshe Margaretten tells the BBC.

After learning that the children’s mother had left Afghanistan for the United States years before, after the sudden disappearance of her husband – leaving the children behind with relatives – the rabbi went in search of the attorney representing the family.

“I said that, whether she believed it or not, I thought I could help those kids get to the airport,” he says.

‘Our parents were also forced to flee’

Rabbi Margaretten says that his mission to reunite the four children and their mother in the United States was an urgent one that he wanted to complete quickly.

With the help of his organization – the Tzedek Association – and a network of people in the region, he decided to start the movement.

“We had our field staff take care of the children, and an hour later they were inside the airport,” he says. A few hours later, they were flying towards Qatar, before finally reaching their destination: Albany, New York State.

The rabbi says that he was very emotional when he found his family, after their reunion.

Credit, Tzedek Association Photo caption, “Why would an Orthodox Jewish rabbi from Brooklyn help Muslims in Afghanistan? The answer is very simple: my parents and grandparents were Holocaust survivors.”

The Rabbi’s Association reports that it has assisted dozens of activists, judges and others who worked for the former Afghan government or as interpreters for British and American forces in the country.

“Why would an Orthodox Jewish rabbi from Brooklyn help Muslims in Afghanistan? The answer is very simple,” he says: “my parents and grandparents were Holocaust survivors.”

The rabbi, whose grandparents are from Hungary, recalls that the horrors his family faced when the Nazis swept across Europe during World War II – and witnessing the way events unfolded in Afghanistan – meant he couldn’t help but do. something.

“Our parents were forced to flee for their lives; they went through very similar suffering,” he says.

Rabbi Margaretten had no real connections to Afghanistan before receiving contact from an Afghan Jew – carpet merchant Zablon Simintov – in August.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The Rabbi’s Association helped ensure the safe displacement of the women of Afghanistan’s national junior football team (above, seen upon arriving in Pakistan)

Simintov, who became known as Afghanistan’s last Jew, was desperate to leave the country, which he said has become even more dangerous than when the Taliban initially took control two decades ago.

“After I got Zablon to leave (Afghanistan), I started talking to people in the camp and they said ‘there are a lot of people in danger, maybe you should help,'” recalls the rabbi.

Margaretten began to raise funds from the Jewish community of Brooklyn and Chicago, in the United States, with the objective of bringing safely as many people as possible.

His association helped the women of the country’s national junior soccer team move safely, allowing them and their families to cross the border.

Many of the players – aged 13 to 19 – were later allowed to relocate in the UK after weeks in Pakistan.

The more Rabbi Margaretten became involved, the more calls he received. The reaction quickly overwhelmed him.

“More and more groups were getting in touch – people were calling me in the middle of the night, crying and saying ‘rabbi, help me, my life is in danger.’

He says trying to determine who was most at risk or should be given priority was very difficult.

“On the one hand I am very happy for those I was able to help, but on the other hand it is very sad – there is a limit to what I can do.”

Rabbi Margaretten has formed a team that he says works around the clock to process documents and visa applications for at-risk Afghan citizens. “They know what they’re doing,” he says.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, American medical officer talking to Afghan interpreter, in archival photo; people who worked for foreign troops said they were targeted by the Taliban

The biggest expense, according to the rabbi, is getting people to leave the country, but the association also pays for their stay in safe houses and hotels, in addition to food, clothing and medical expenses.

‘They got me out of there in 24 hours’

One of the people who received help from Rabbi Margaretten is Fareeda (not her real name), a 25-year-old activist who fights for the rights of women and children.

“When the Taliban took over, I lost everything,” she says: “my hope, my dreams, my freedom; I couldn’t leave home, I couldn’t work or go to university – I lost my personality.”

She says she “fought and resisted” for her rights over the years and the Taliban’s return to power was devastating for her.

“I organized protests to pressure the Taliban to preserve our rights,” she says. Fareeda used social media to share images of the demonstrations, which were violent in some cases, with the Taleban using live ammunition, batons and whips.

The photographs were later used to identify Fareeda.

“They came to my district,” she recalls, describing how the Taliban came knocking on the doors of houses, forcing her to hide.

Afraid of what might happen, Fareeda called for help and was quickly put in contact with Rabbi Margaretten’s field team.

“They took me and my entire family out of Afghanistan within 24 hours,” she says, concluding: “I’m very happy.”

As Taleban forces advanced rapidly through Afghanistan in August, the United Nations warned that the group was intensifying its search for people working for foreign forces and former government officials.

Aalem (not his real name) worked as an Afghan interpreter and came into contact with the rabbi through his international connections.

He says he was a teenager in 2003, when he volunteered to play for then-Defense Secretary of US President George W. Bush, Donald Rumsfeld, now deceased.

Now 36, Aalem says he fears for his country’s future and is relieved to have escaped. “I was one of the activists who had to flee,” he says. “The regime change made me feel very vulnerable [porque] it is very dangerous for former interpreters. Afghanistan is no longer an option for a place to live.”

He says that the Tzedek Association is very efficient in identifying vulnerable people, but he warns: “there are thousands of others who still need the same support.”

In the days leading up to the Taleban’s takeover of Kabul, US and coalition planes evacuated more than 123,000 civilians – but it is unclear how many of them were Afghan citizens.

Thousands are still trying to get out of the country every day. Rabbi Margaretten says he will continue his efforts to help them “for as long as it takes”.

(*Refugees’ names were changed because, at the time of reporting, they were in other countries, waiting to travel to their new destinations.