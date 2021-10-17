Afghanistan: The American Rabbi Helping Afghans Escape the Taliban

by

Rabbi Moshe Margaretten with Suneeta (right) and her four children, who were hastily removed from Afghanistan

Credit, Tzedek Association

Photo caption,

Moshe Margaretten with Suneeta (right) and her four children, who were hastily removed from Afghanistan thanks to the help of the rabbi

When he heard the story of four children who were hiding from the Taliban radical group in an apartment in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, a rabbi thousands of miles away – in Brooklyn, New York (United States) – decided to pick up his phone. and make a call that would turn out to be decisive.

Days earlier, Afghans had gathered in crowds at the gates of Kabul airport, desperate to leave the country after the Taliban took power on 15 August.

“I thought of those four children, all under the age of 18, and I thought, ‘Who knows if they’re still alive, I need to try and find them,'” 41-year-old Rabbi Moshe Margaretten tells the BBC.

After learning that the children’s mother had left Afghanistan for the United States years before, after the sudden disappearance of her husband – leaving the children behind with relatives – the rabbi went in search of the attorney representing the family.