After a gale, Cemig starts repairs on towers and 13 cities remain without electricity in the Triângulo Mineiro | Mining Triangle

The lack of energy continues this Saturday (16) in 13 cities in the Triângulo Mineiro, which were affected after the fall of 8 power towers, due to a high-intensity gale recorded on Friday night (15). There is no forecast for the return of service, but work is being carried out on site to rebuild the towers.

According to Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig), the drop in supply affects the municipalities of Cachoeira Dourada, Campina Verde, Capinópolis, Carneirinho, Gurinhatã, Ipiaçu, Itapagipe, Ituiutaba, Iturama, Limeira do Oeste, Santa Vitória, São Francisco de Sales and União de Minas.

The problem has already exceeded 12 hours at the time of publication of this report and, according to the company, there is still no forecast for the energy to be fully reestablished in the cities.

During the early hours of Saturday, 8 special towers, faster to assemble and used in cases like this, arrived at the scene of the incident.

Since Friday night, several Cemig professionals, including engineers, technicians and electricians, were deployed to work on the repair. The company also maintains contact with the authorities of the affected municipalities, to align information and provide guidance on precautions to be taken.

2 of 2 Power tower situation after being damaged in a gale that hit the Triângulo Mineiro — Photo: Reproduction/TV Integration Power tower situation after being damaged in a windstorm that hit the Triângulo Mineiro — Photo: Reproduction/TV Integration

The fall began at 5:16 pm this Friday and around 7:00 pm, the 8 towers were found down. The work was started immediately by teams specialized in heavy services and construction of lines, according to Cemig.

According to Cemig, “because it is a highly complex service and in a place of difficult access in a rural area, repairs should still take a few hours, until it is possible to restore energy to the affected customers”.

After the Avatinguara – Ituiutaba 1 and Avatinguara – Campina Verde 2 transmission lines were disarmed, Cemig’s teams were called to work to restore energy, in addition to carrying out automated operating maneuvers, in an attempt to immediately reconnect the circuits.

However, no results were obtained on the first attempt and this led the teams to go through the stretches along the circuits to locate the possible defect.

In Ituiutaba, Mayor Leandra Guedes (Avante) performed on Friday night on a social network. She was in the emergency room of the city and said that the “The concern is with the hospital unit and also with the vaccines, which are already adequately stored in the regional health system.”

Copasa informed that “it is taking all the necessary technical measures to restore the water supply in the cities of the Triangle hit by the severe storm that are without electricity due to falling towers.”

In the note, the company also says that when energy is restored, the water supply will gradually return and that in specific cases, the company will deploy water trucks to complete the water supply until regular supply is restored.

Copasa also asks customers to use water rationally.