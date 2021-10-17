After “hat” in Galvão, Neymar likes a publication that he calls “false” narrator

Brazilian national team player Neymar seems not to be convinced of the sincerity of the praise made by the narrator of Rede Globo, Galvão Bueno, after Brazil’s 4-1 victory against Uruguay, in the World Cup qualifiers, last Thursday (14th ).

Neymar gave the narrator a disconcerting dribble…

It turns out that, after the match last Sunday (10), in which the national team faced Colombia, reporter Éric Faria informed that the player had left the field after the referee’s final whistle, without remaining for fair play. On that occasion, it was possible to hear, in the background, the word ‘idiot’, uttered by Galvão Bueno.

Trying to calm the terrible repercussion that the comment generated, Galvão was euphoric when praising Neymar’s performance in the match against Uruguay.

“And the combo came! Result and show! Tite was bold! All played well! Neymar and Raphinha put on a show! A player’s best response is always on the field!” was the commentator’s caption when sharing the round’s goals on social media.

Internet users seem not to have believed much in Galvão’s ‘sincerity’, as many mocked the narrator’s publication.

It seems that not even the player believed it, as he liked a post in which Galvão is called “false”:

“Galvão Bueno praising Neymar. Me automatically: false”, says the post liked by the athlete.

Check out:

