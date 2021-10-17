After missing a flight in São Paulo, Ceará’s cast returns with rival Bragantino on charter flight

Ceará ended this Saturday morning, 16, at Corinthians’ CT, in São Paulo, the preparation to face Bragantino, at Castelão, in a duel scheduled for Sunday, 17. The Alvinegra delegation is returning from São Paulo to Fortaleza in the afternoon, on a chartered flight scheduled to arrive at 6:20 pm, together with the cast of Massa Bruta.

The club schedule needed to be changed. Initially, the return to the capital of Ceará, after facing São Paulo in Morumbi on Thursday, 14, was scheduled to take place on Friday. However, the scheduled return was canceled due to an accident, which caused a stoppage in the access road to the airport, according to the club.

Ceará and Bragantino face off at 6:15 pm this Sunday, at Castelão, with a 30% capacity for the public at Castelão. In this way, the match can receive up to 18,900 fans to support Alvinegro do Porangabuçu. The expansion took place after release from the State Government.

For the game, coach Tiago Nunes has no absences due to suspension. The doubt is due to the condition of Messias, who suffered a blow to the face in the duel against São Paulo and was replaced in the second half by Luiz Otávio.

At Bragantino, coach Maurício Barbieri has important casualties. Defender Léo Ortiz and midfielder Eric Ramires are suspended. Strikers Artur Victor and Ytalo complete isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. In the medical department, there are players like Lucas Evangelista and Raul, ex-Ceará. Midfielder Praxedes is doubtful after suffering a sprained left ankle.

