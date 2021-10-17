After more than five months, Justice manages to locate and notify Deputy Fernando Cury for sexual harassment | São Paulo

State Deputy Fernando Cury (Citizenship) was notified by the Court of sexual harassment this Friday. He was denounced in the criminal sphere in March by the Public Ministry and, since April, the Court had been trying to locate and notify the congressman in order to initiate the process.

Cury resumed his term at Alesp at the beginning of October, after 180 days of suspension determined by the House for passing the hand on also deputy Isa Penna (PSOL).

At the time, asked about the difficulty of Justice, the congressman told the g1 that “all his addresses and calendars are public and easily accessible”.

Justice in SP bars Fernando Cury’s possession at the Council for Children and Adolescents

In December 2020, an Alesp security camera captured the moment when Deputy Fernando Cury passed his hand on the breast of his colleague in the plenary, in a hug from behind, during the vote on the 2021 state budget.

Fernando Cury’s defense has alleged that he “did not intend to disrespect the PSOL colleague or harass her” in what he called a “light and quick hug”, but the deputy accused him to the Ethics Council of the Legislative House and defended the removal of his mandate.

Video shows Deputy Fernando Cury handing Deputy Isa Penna at Alesp

After several virtual meetings, however, most councilors, such as Deputy Wellington Moura (Republicans), asked for the lighter penalty of suspending him for 119 days, a punishment that would allow the continuity of work in his office.

When the discussion reached the plenary, President Carlão Pignatari (PSDB) tried to prevent deputies from proposing harsher punishments, but he proved more flexible after Isa Penna brought the matter to court.

On April 1st, Alesp unanimously approved a resolution that determined the loss of Fernando Cury’s mandate for 180 days, an unprecedented decision in the São Paulo Legislative House.

The six-month punishment entailed the suspension of Cury’s mandate and cabinet, with the consequent inauguration of the alternate, Father Afonso (PV), who was part of the coalition that elected him and was able to form his own team.

‘Disappeared’ from Justice

On January 15, the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) authorized the opening of a criminal investigation against state deputy Fernando Cury. The decision met a request made by the Public Ministry of São Paulo, which had requested authorization on account of the congressman having privileged jurisdiction.

With the investigations advanced, the MP denounced the deputy for the crime of sexual harassment on March 20 this year. The complaint was offered by the Attorney General of Justice, Mario Luiz Sarrubbo, to Judge João Carlos Saletti, of the Special Body of the TJ.

“I hope this case is not treated lightly,” says Deputy Isa Penna

The Justice of São Paulo issued the letter of order for the deputy to be notified at his residence, in the city of Botucatu, in the interior of São Paulo. The document serves to initiate the process, informing Cury of the content of the accusation and opening a deadline for his defense to manifest itself.

A court official made a first attempt to carry out the warrant on May 2, but did not find him on the spot, nor on the other three subsequent attempts, nor via telephone.

The Public Ministry provided other possible addresses and telephone numbers, new attempts were made by the Court, but he was only located and notified this Friday (15).