After talking about Paulo Antunes generating negative reactions, ESPN Brasil praises vaccination against Covid-19

A phrase by Disney channel commentator Paulo Antunes generated debate on social networks this Friday. The analyst defended NBA guard Kyrie Irving, during the “ESPN League” program, who chose not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 – a pandemic that has already caused more than 600,000 deaths in Brazil. ESPN Brazil released a statement this Saturday.

In contact with the THROW!, the Disney Group extolled the vaccination scheme for immunization against Covid-19 and reinforced that its teams follow strict sanitary protocols to keep sports attractions in the air (see below). The channel was left for more than a year with virtually none of its programs being recorded at 100% of normal studio capacity during the pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2020, when Covid-19’s worldwide outbreak began, the network has chosen not to bring its commentators, journalists and presenters to the game broadcast booths or studio for program recording. The option was to digitize the process through video calls. In September 2021, with vaccination already underway in Brazil, ESPN announced the return to face-to-face work.

Paulo Antunes’ speech took place during the “ESPN League” attraction, while the attraction’s commentators debated the adhesion of NBA basketball players to vaccination in the United States. However, shipowner Kyrie Irving, from Brooklyn Nets, generated controversy for being against the sanitary measure and assuming not to be vaccinated.



ESPN BRASIL VALUES VACCINATION AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

Paulo defended the athlete and received criticism. Check out what the commentator said and the negative impact on social media. Here is the press release from ESPN Brazil.

– Disney reinforces its position in favor of all biosafety protocols against Covid-19, including vaccination. Our teams spent over a year working remotely and we were able to deliver high quality content to fans of the sport during this period. The return to the studios in September 2021 has been carried out in a staggered manner and still with distance restrictions and with the permanent use of masks. This was only possible because the vaccine was applied on a large scale in the population, including our collaborators.



COVID-19 DATA IN BRAZIL

In Brazil, 602,727 deaths and 21,626,028 cases of coronaviruses were registered due to the disease since 2020, according to data from G1. Vaccination, which started in early 2021, is still taking place in the country. Official data show that 48% of Brazilians or residents of Brazil are 100% immunized.

As in Brazil, in the United States, cases of people, such as the American athlete, who are choosing not to receive the Covid-19 vaccine have drawn attention in the country. The NBA Players Association even took action on these sportsmen’s decision.