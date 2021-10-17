After the end of the strike, Cruzeiro players arrive for training at Toca da Raposa | cruise

The movement of cars at the access gate to Toca da Raposa, early this Sunday morning, marked the return of Cruzeiro players to activities at the club’s training center. That Saturday night, they decided to end the strike they started last Wednesday.

More Cruise News

Forward Rafael Sobis was one of the first to appear at CT Cruzeiro. Little by little, the movement of vehicles increased at the entrance. Before starting work with the technical committee, those who wished could have breakfast in the Toca cafeteria, according to the day’s schedule. Around 9:20 am, the gate to the training center was closed.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro player arrives for training this Sunday at Toca da Raposa — Photo: Luiz Victor Lopes Cruzeiro player arrives for training this Sunday at Toca da Raposa — Photo: Luiz Victor Lopes

In a statement, published on the social networks of the Cruzeiro cast, the players reported that they were going back to training this Sunday. Last week, one day after facing Botafogo, in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro’s professional group announced the stoppage of activities, demanding answers from the club’s administration regarding back wages.

President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues was not in Brazil when the players’ strike was announced. Upon arriving in Brazil on Thursday, he did not want to comment on the matter and sought to hold meetings the following day in order to resolve the situation.

On Friday morning, the director met with businessmen and sponsors seeking to raise funds to pay off the club’s salary arrears. In the afternoon, it was time to meet with the athletes, presenting a picture of the financial situation of Cruzeiro, but the meeting ended with no definitions.

Only after the leader made a statement, announcing another meeting with businessmen in an attempt to collect the amount necessary for the payment of Raposa’s employees.

2 of 3 Cruzeiro security guards monitor players’ access to Toca da Raposa’s access gate — Photo: Luiz Victor Lopes Cruzeiro security guards monitor players’ access at Toca da Raposa’s access gate — Photo: Luiz Victor Lopes

Also on Friday, the club even sent a schedule for the players with activities scheduled for Sunday, despite the uncertainty of the athletes’ return. The statement made on Saturday by the leaders of the professional cast confirmed the group’s return to work at Toca da Raposa.

The celestial cast’s re-presentation was scheduled for 9:00 am this Sunday. Then, at 10 am, training will begin at CT. After the activities, the cast will be dismissed, according to the schedule.

Cruzeiro’s next game is on Friday, the 22nd, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), against Avaí, in Ressacada. The confrontation is valid for the 30th round of Serie B. The Minas Gerais team is in 11th place, with 39 points. Fox is 11 points behind the First Division accession group in 2022.

See the full players’ letter, released on Saturday:

“In the transparency and respect that we have for the fans, we announce that we will return to training on Sunday, the 17th. In our meeting with President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, nothing was resolved, but he committed himself and said that he will have a meeting on Monday with businessmen from Cruzeiro to address salary delays. We will await resolution and not just promises.

We have manhood and professionalism and given the concern not to harm this institution, we will return to training. However, we will not fail to demand our rights and will continue to be the voice of the most affected: our dear employees of toca le toca II who leave their homes every day to honor their commitment to the club and in the hope that the current management has the same attitude.