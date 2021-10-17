After the second dog death, Latam suspends pet transport – AGRONEWS®

After the second death of a dog, this time an animal of the American Bully breed suffocates from being suffocated for seven hours in a box in the cargo hold of the plane, Latam suspends the transport of pets for 30 days. Thrilled, the animal’s owner records a video with outburst and shares it on social networks (Check this article).

Latam Airlines Brasil suspended for 30 days the sale of space for transporting pets in the hold of its aircraft. The measure comes after a new incident involving the death of a dog of the American Bully breed, which was transported from Guarulhos (SP) to Aracaju (SE), last Thursday (14). It’s the second case of its kind in a month.

The measure is only valid for the Brazilian market and, according to the company, the customer who has already purchased the service will be able to continue with the transport on a regular basis, postpone it at no cost or opt for reimbursement.

Owners claim negligence

Wiser was of the American Bully breed and traveled on a Latam plane, he left São Paulo for Aracaju. What the owners wouldn’t imagine is that he would arrive lifeless. Owners accuse the company of negligence. The fact happened yesterday (14). Two months ago, another dog, a Golden Retriever puppy, also died after being transported by the same airline.

According to nutritionist Giulia Conte, who exposed the case on social networks, the dog named Weiser belonged to her brother and was delivered to him already dead. According to the young woman, the trip was scheduled for 12:30, but the dog had to be delivered to the company in the transport box at 8:00.

“Today [quinta-feira] it’s my brother’s birthday, and Weiser got there dead because of that company”, said Giulia in tears.

See the moment of Giulia’s outburst.

According to a report by Giulia’s boyfriend, João Galhardi, this was not Wiser’s first plane trip. At other times, he was able to go to the passenger section with the owners. However, in recent trips, the airline has banned the dog from entering and forced him to travel in the cargo area, where the bags also go.

By note, Latam said it was dismayed with what happened, claims to be available to the tutors, and said that Weiser gnawed the transport box it was in and suffocated himself.

Can suspends transport of pets

“In a report issued by the veterinary clinic that attended to Weiser, it was observed that he gnawed the wooden kennel he was in and suffocated himself. The Kennel was in agreement with Latam’s large and animal transport process“.

Also according to the note, an in-depth analysis of all the procedures for this type of transport had already been carried out by the company, “and in this regrettable event, all the processes were carried out correctly”.

Second case in a month

This is the 2nd pet death case involving Latam in a month. On September 14th, a puppy of the Golden Retriever breed died after traveling from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro.

The puppy was delivered to the tutor almost dead, and it did not resist. She accused the company of mistreatment.

Check out Latam’s official note

LATAM Airlines Brasil is dismayed by what happened to the American Bully dog, Weiser, transported this afternoon, October 14, 2021, between Guarulhos airport – São Paulo to Aracaju – Sergipe airport and which arrived at fate in death.

In a report issued by the veterinary clinic that attended the Weiser, it was observed that he gnawed the wooden kennel he was in and suffocated himself. The Kennel was in agreement with LATAM’s large and animal transport process.

LATAM had already been carrying out an in-depth analysis of all the procedures for this type of transport, and in this regrettable event, it carried out all the processes correctly. In light of this scenario, the company has now decided to suspend the sale of PETS transport in the aircraft hold for the next 30 days to the Brazilian market. Customers who have already purchased the service in question may continue with the transport on a regular basis, postpone it at no cost or opt for a refund through our service channels.

Latam is following the case and remains available to provide all assistance to the dog’s guardians.

