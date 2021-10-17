Agroforestry system yields ten times more than cattle

What are the good examples of initiatives that exploit Amazonian biodiversity in a sustainable way and bring income to the local population?

A good example is CAMTA (Mixed Agricultural Cooperative of Tomé-Açu), in Pará, the most developed cooperative in the Brazilian Amazon. There we find families reaching the middle class, with their children studying at university. They work with agroecological systems. These are not monocultures, but forests with a greater density of species that have economic value, such as the açaí palm. CAMTA sells more than 120 products from 64 species from the Amazon and manages to reach regional, national and international markets. These products have much greater economic potential than cattle or soy, the two main drivers of deforestation in the Amazon. One hectare of agroforestry system earns, on average, a thousand dollars a year. That’s five times the yield from soybeans and ten times the yield from cattle.

What is the potential of an Amazonian product to conquer the international market?

We have the example of açaí. I saw the fruit on my first trip to the Amazon, in 1971, when I was a university student. At the time, it was a product for local consumption. In the late 90s, açaí became popular in the country, began to expand its market and began to attract the attention of international companies. A group from California developed a series of products in Silicon Valley. Today in any pharmacy in the US you can find oils, cosmetics and food products based on açaí. It has become a global industry worth 15 billion dollars (about R$ 81 billion). This shows that there is a very large and unexplored potential.

Did açaí generate wealth for the Amazon population?

It brought improvements in the quality of life, but still little industrialization. Professor Francisco Costa, from the Federal University of Pará, one of those who most studied the açaí chain, showed that around 250,000 families benefit from açaí production. They moved from class E to class D. In Belém there are already 2,000 people who have reached class C and work in pre-industrialization. They take the açaí pulp, process it and transform it into a product that is exported.