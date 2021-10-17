Alex Garcia Defends Player Vaccination for NBB Challenge: “Protection for All” | nbb

With complete immunization, the Bauru Basket player came out in defense of the entity’s requirement and admits that vaccination makes everyone involved with the sport more relaxed and safer in relation to the disease.

– Yes, I think vaccination is important, not only for us players, but also for all our families. Protection is for everyone. This disease does not choose who will get it, it can reach anyone and we can have a fatality. Vaccination is important for everyone to be prevented, immunized and for us to be able to do our job correctly, safely and in a healthy way – said the experienced player.

1 of 2 Alex Garcia (green) defends the immunization of players against Covid-19 for the NBB contest — Photo: Victor Lira/Bauru Basket Alex Garcia (green) defends the immunization of players against Covid-19 for the NBB dispute — Photo: Victor Lira/Bauru Basket

Bauru Basket debuts on the NBB on October 23, at 7pm, when they debut at Novo Basquete Brasil, against Sesi-Franca, at the Panela de Pressão gym, in Bauru.

The protocol also determines what the testing protocol will be during the NBB. Teams must perform antigen testing in the morning on all match days.

In addition, it will be necessary to perform the antigen test on the day before or on the day of the trip for the team that is going to play away from home. In the case of teams that will not travel, it is also necessary to take the test two days before a match or a sequence of games.

If an athlete tests positive without symptoms, he can return to activities ten days after the first positive test, or five days after the first positive test, provided he has two negative PCR tests, with an interval of at least 24 hours between them.

2 of 2 NBB’s Covid-19 Protocol continues to require testing among those involved in the games — Photo: Publicity/Mogi Basketball NBB’s Covid-19 protocol continues to require tests among those involved in the games — Photo: Disclosure/Mogi Basketball

If an athlete tests positive with symptoms, the deadline for returning to activities is at least ten days after the appearance of the first symptom and at least 72 hours after the total disappearance of symptoms.

The investment in Covid-19 tests for athletes and coaching staff will be the responsibility of the clubs. The tests of the referees will be in charge of the LNB.