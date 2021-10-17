Aline is the first panicat to win a field since 2015

Since 2015 a panicat has not left a farm on the reality A Fazenda. The last time a member of the Panic Program beat an opponent in the rural reality show was in December 2015, when Ana Paula Minerato eliminated model Rayanne Morais in A Fazenda 8 and won a spot in the final. But, it seems, this wave of bad luck over the companions of Emélio Surita and his gang ended thanks to Aline Mineiro.

After Minerato, Nicole Bahls (Farm 9), Fernanda Lacerda (Farm 10), Aricia Silva (Farm 11) and Carol Narizinho (Farm 12) went through the Record program, but they were all eliminated in the first field they faced. They always yielded good moments, memes and a lot of bullshit in the attraction, but when it came to the popular vote, they disappointed fans.

That story changed last Thursday (10/15) after Aline Mineiro, with 51% of the votes in her favor, eliminated actor Victor Pecoraro. Léo Lins’ girlfriend proved that the partnership with Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades is working and that the trio is far from saying goodbye to the cute little animals from the headquarters, in Itapecerica da Serra. The three, by the way, are part of the Top 3 in the public’s preference to win the R$ 1.5 million prize for the reality show.

Will this be the beginning of the golden age of panicats? Checking out!

