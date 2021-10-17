Aline Midlej, from GloboNews, met her husband on the air and ended up getting married

Along with director Rodrigo Cebrian for three years, journalist Aline Midlej, one of GloboNews anchors, said she fell in love with him on air, during an interview. At the time, she was married.

“We’ve been together for three years. I met Rodrigo at GloboNews. We fell in love on air. He went to my newspaper to promote the program ‘Que Mundo é Esse?’ [ele entrou ao vivo do Rio, e Aline estava em São Paulo], and I joked: ‘I’m here, the voice from beyond’. At that moment, there was a bid, I felt the total click”, told Aline, to the newspaper O Globo.

“I thought: ‘Guys, what an interesting man.’ , added the journalist.

Aline Midlej says she started talking to Rodrigo to talk about work stuff, but ended up falling in love. “I ended my marriage to marry him. It’s a hell of a love story.”

The decision, however, caused a shake in the structure of his family.

It was a shock to the structure of the whole family. We have to follow our intuition and, when in doubt, we will. Of course, with pain and difficult processes. However, my choice broke patterns and impacted everyone around me, made everyone think.

“We got married in December 2020. Today we live during the week in an apartment in Lagoa and, on weekends, in another one on Praia da Macumba, facing the sea,” explained Aline, who wants to have children soon.