Aline Midlej talks about 25 years of GloboNews, racism and unexpected marriage

Every Friday, the anchor of “Jornal das Dez” by GloboNews, Aline Midlej, 38, reflects on the most important events of the last seven days, in what she called the “chronicle of the week”. In one of them, published on his Instagram profile, he talks about episodes of racism and violence on the border between Mexico and the United States, and then mentions the fact that Brazil has become a joke in the international press (after President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to the UN, in New York). Aline speaks to the viewer as if she were exchanging impressions about the facts with a friend who needs a good dose of hope not to drop the shuttlecock. “But we go on, always looking for meaning and awareness, even in such hard news, without ever losing our tenderness”, he says.

Aline Midlej Photo: Lightness in the white jumpsuit with colorful details

His tender and at the same time firm style reverberates on GloboNews, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this month. “My professional harvests took place at this tragic time (of pandemic), but that also translates to humanity on television. If I can’t, I try very hard to live the news”, says Aline, who, in July, took over the presentation of “J10” and, in September, debuted in the rotation of “Jornal Nacional”. “It’s the Brazilian team, huh?”.

In addition to living the news, the presenter elegantly expresses her convictions. At night, he wears white every Friday to mark his faith in Candomblé. “It’s something thought out”, he says. It was also on camera that he saw life change unexpectedly, when he interviewed director Rodrigo Cebrian. “I ended my marriage to marry him.”

Aline Midlej Photo: Anchor of “Jornal das Dez”, Aline was born in São Luís, but moved to São Paulo

Below are the best excerpts from the interview in which the presenter also talks about racism and the desire to be a mother soon.

How would you describe the coverage of one of the most dramatic periods in our history?

Several scenes have marked me over these months. It was in the “10h Edition” that we reported the first death by Covid-19 in Brazil. We also show the first scenes of cemeteries not realizing the arrival of bodies and families carrying oxygen cylinders, in hospitals in Manaus, to try to save their own. I was almost, in some way, mouthpiece for tragedies. I tried to deliver the news with humanity, strength and realistic hope, relying on science and the examples we have of commitment to the public interest. As I said last year, the Adhanom (Tedros Adhanom), director of WHO, the pandemic will show the best and the worst in each of us. We continue to be tested in this regard.

Aline moved to Rio last year: “I got more solar” Photo: Pedro Bucher

What made you wear white on TV on Fridays?

Friday is the day that Candomblé followers wear white in honor of Oxalá. I use it in life and had already adopted it on television, but as it takes a lot of work to produce, I ended up leaving it there. Last year, I returned due to the moment of religious intolerance and for its legitimation, often in official speeches. I thought it was important to reaffirm this place and show my connection with Candomblé and with African-based religions. This also creates excitement in the fashion world. About two months ago, Herchcovitch (alexander, stylist) sent me a box and said: “I’m including a white jumpsuit”. He wanted to be part of it with me. It’s an act of courage, but I take the risk, and management supports me. It is a political, aesthetic and tolerance message.

Aline Midlej Photo: Pedro Bucher

Are you religious?

I am very spiritual, above all. I believe in God and I think He is present in nature. My connection with Candomblé resides mainly in the connection with my ancestry, in the women I carry with me.

How did racism present itself to you?

I come from a mixed family. My mother is from Pernambuco, and my father is from Bahia of Lebanese origin. I was born in São Luís, in Maranhão, but as a child I came to live in São Paulo. My father, who is an engineer, and my mother, a housewife, always prioritized my education and that of my brothers. I realized that I was an exception in the building I lived in, in Perdizes, I was always the only black woman in the private school, at the club. I had few black boyfriends because I didn’t live with them. The construction of my black self was a process. I lived racism, which I consider open and unveiled, in a look, in a bodily reticence. In other stations, in the 2000s, I went through the challenge of aesthetics. I once had my hair curled and was asked to change my hairstyle. I made a half-rolled, half-smooth version. Today, my answer to that “request” would be on the tip of my tongue, I was going to laugh out loud.

Aline Midlej: wish to be a mother soon.

Do you believe in the advancement of Brazilian society in relation to this issue?

We are walking a lot. I am convinced that if I went back to my school, I would find more girls like me. I believe that today the debate is different, that the history of slavery Brazil is being discussed in a different way. Blackness doesn’t define me, it composes me. It is also a challenge not to fall into this stigmatization. I represent a lot of things: the troubled woman, the daughter of northeastern people, a communicator, a black woman and so on.

What are your references in television journalism?

Caco Barcellos, as a reporter. I usually say that the studio’s air-conditioning atrophies and, whenever I can, I write stories, I like to go out and record. And he, for me, is the greatest reporter in Brazil. In the presentation/report, Gloria Maria is a reference, in addition to being a badass black woman who opened doors for all of us. Neide Duarte is a great reporter, and Flávia Oliveira concentrates very important qualities in a TV commentator.

In August, one of his lines, “I’m a proud idiot”, went viral. How do you interpret this?

The act of reframing the word idiot is symptomatic of this moment. I made the comment when I found myself reporting President Bolsonaro’s speech about buying a rifle instead of beans. Immediately came the number of 19 million Brazilians in food vulnerability. It’s all reversed, and we have to redirect the rudder tip of the boat that’s taking us into a storm parallel to the pandemic. We must be vigilant in new terms to redirect our hearts and our courage, including speaking what needs to be said.

How did you meet your husband, director Rodrigo Cebrian?

We’ve been together for three years. I met Rodrigo at GloboNews. We fell in love in the air. He went to my newspaper to promote the program “What world is this?”. I asked him a question, he didn’t think I was (he came from Rio, and Aline was in São Paulo), and joked: “I’m here, the voice from beyond”. At that moment, a move rolled, I felt the full click. I thought: ‘Guys, what an interesting man’. At the time, I had been married for four years and had just made the union official. I was always very correct. Like every woman, she had questions, but she didn’t look at them, she touched life. We started, Rodrigo and I, talking about work and I ended up falling in love. I ended my marriage to marry him. It’s a hell of a love story.

It must have been a very difficult decision, right?

It was a shock to the structure of the whole family. We have to follow our intuition and, when in doubt, we will. Of course there are pain and difficult processes. However, my choice, which I consider courageous, broke patterns and impacted everyone around me, made everyone think. Life is there for us to take risks. It hurts, it’s hard, but it’s worth it. I went to live with a friend until I could rescue my apartment, which was rented in São Paulo, and we started dating from a distance. During the pandemic, Rodrigo, who is from Rio, came to live with me. Thanks to the confluence of factors, I came to cover a colleague in Rio in July of last year and never came back. We got married in December 2020. Today we live during the week in an apartment in Lagoa and, on weekends, in another one in Praia da Macumba, facing the sea.

Do you want to have children?

It’s on the next front. I’m still not trying because the pandemic isn’t helping. However, motherhood is looking at me, asking questions, exchanging ideas with me. I don’t want to put it off because of my age, my lust for life and my relationship with Rodrigo. When people ask me why to put another child in the world, I answer: “If the world is going to continue to exist, let’s collaborate and make it a better place”. For a long time I had doubts. I was afraid it would become my point of fulfillment in life. First, I wanted to understand who I was professionally. Today, I am more clear about this, it must be fantastic and a worthwhile experience as a woman. When that son comes, I will be more ready for him.

Living on the river changed something about you?

I never thought I would enjoy waking up at eight in the morning. On the weekend, when I’m at Macumba, it’s half past seven, and I’m up. For a woman from São Paulo who sleeps late, it’s almost an affront. But waking up and seeing the sea gives me a shot, calls me to the street. I found myself more solar here.