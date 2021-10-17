Aline Mineiro takes a drastic attitude and kicks the participant’s head

Aline Mineiro gave a real scare to the viewers who followed the live broadcast of The Farm 2021, on account of a small accident.

At the time, she is Valentina Francavilla they were having fun in the kitchen, when the ex-panicat decided to try to give some stars right there, but without success.

She couldn’t do it the way she expected and ended up surprising her colleague with a kick to the head.

On the occasion, the former stage assistant of the Mouse program she tried to do the same thing as her colleague and failed.

Despite the fright, the Italian burst out laughing and showed that nothing serious happened, getting up immediately and continuing the games.

Aline Mineiro, it is worth remembering, is on the show to cause and made a point of kissing Dayane Mello on the live stream of record.

The exchange of caresses took place just before the Farmer’s Test break, when the presenter Adriane Galisteu called the World Record draw. They hugged and kissed on camera.

The romance among peoas has caused controversy among pawns. Erasmo Viana and Victor Pecoraro criticized the ex-panicat, who is compromised outside the program. Bil Araújo, in turn, I’ve already said that Day only kisses women when he’s drunk.

For those who don’t know, Aline is the comedian’s girlfriend Leo Lins out of confinement. He, however, has not manifested himself on the subject on social networks and still seems to be rooting for his beloved to win the reality show.

Dayane Mello, in turn, is openly bisexual and caused a lot during Gran Fratello Vip, Italy’s Big Brother, by living a lesbian romance inside confinement.

The attitude ended up yielding homophobic attacks on the part of viewers in the country.

