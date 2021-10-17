Almost ready for launch: James Webb telescope arrives in South America – 10/15/2021

Scheduled for launch on December 18, the James Webb telescope arrived on Tuesday (12) in Kourou, French Guiana, where it will be sent into space. It took 16 days to transport what is considered the largest and most complex space science observatory between California and South America. It covered 9,300 km between the Pacific and the Atlantic.

The launch site will take place at a distance of 250 km from Brazil. The route to the space base — open to visitors — takes just over three hours from Oiapoque, in Amapá.

NASA, the US space agency, coordinator of the project, said the telescope will be prepared over two months in French Guiana before being sent by the Ariane 5 rocket, a launcher used by the European Space Agency to place artificial satellites into orbit in space.

When put to work in space, Webb is expected to reveal “insights into all phases of cosmic history — right after the big bang — and will help in the search for signs of potential habitability among the thousands of exoplanets scientists have discovered in the world. recent years,” NASA said in a statement.

“The James Webb Space Telescope is a colossal achievement, built to transform our view of the universe and deliver incredible science. the confines of the space we’ve already seen. Now we’re very close to unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos,” commented project coordinator Bill Nelson, from NASA.

The trip to South America

James Webb arrived disassembled in French Guiana. After completing the tests, the observatory components were stored in a customized, environmentally controlled container.

Telescope caught the attention of residents in Kourou, French Guiana Image: Disclosure/NASA

To transport the Webb to the launch base, the team carried out a detailed survey of the path that the telescope would take, with the height of traffic lights and potholes in the streets where the container would travel and even any fluctuations in the weather during the oceanic voyage.

According to NASA, it was possible to take the telescope by plane, but they opted for the sea because there are seven bridges between the airport in Cayenne — the capital of French Guiana — and the European space base, which would put the operation at risk.

As far as South America, the ship traveled at a speed of 27 km per hour, allowing the container to rock smoothly, without any damage to the telescope.

To keep the container free of impurities that could compromise the quality of the telescope, the scientists also developed on the ship a sophisticated heating, ventilation and air conditioning system that monitored and controlled the humidity and temperature inside the container.

In addition, several trailers loaded with dozens of pressurized bottles provided a continuous supply of clean, manufactured and dry air into the container’s interior.

James Webb

Designed in the 1990s, the telescope was initially scheduled to be launched in the 2000s, but a series of development problems led to several delays and a huge increase in its cost, around 10 billion dollars.

James Webb was dismantled for voyage across oceans Image: Disclosure/Nasa

The telescope will be placed in orbit around the sun, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. Another space telescope, Hubble, launched in 1990 and still in operation, circles our planet 600 km away.

The observation program for the telescope’s first year of activity has already been established. Scientists from 44 countries submitted more than a thousand projects in total, of which just under 300 were selected by an expert committee.

Among them is the observation of exoplanets, that is, planets that are outside the solar system. With James Webb, it will be possible to analyze the composition of their atmospheres, looking for water or CO2, for example.